Madonna Reveals Album Artwork And Tracklisting For New Album ‘Madame X’

Madonna might have made fans wait four years for new music, but the wait is nearly over.

Tomorrow, her new single with Latin hitmaker Maluma premieres to the world. Titled, “Medellin,” it will first be played on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show.

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe has confirmed that he will be the first to play the track according to The Daily Star.

“Tomorrow is rather hectic,” he wrote on social media.

“Madonna will be on the show with NEW @madonna X @maluma Medellín streaming for the first time at 9PT 12ET 17 GMT #WorldRecord.”

Yesterday, Madge posted a photo of the artwork for the single. It sees her in a bridal dress, a white hat with a veil, and leather red gloves. Maluma is wearing a red and white medieval-style suit with red sunglasses. The cover is very interesting and looks like nothing being done right now in music.

Today, the artwork for the upcoming album, Madame X, has been revealed. The cover is a relatively close up photo of her. She appears to have a grey headscarf on while having her hair down. She was sporting many looks including dark hair in the YouTube video she uploaded last week which teased the upcoming era, but she has blonde hair on the cover. The title is written in black and has been placed in the middle of her face. TheDaily Star has uploaded the artwork.

The album will consist of 15 tracks and will include some collaborations with some familiar names.

The official Madame X tracklisting and the lengths of the songs are as follows.

Medellin (with Maluma) – 4:58 Dark Ballet – 4:15 God Control – 6:19 Future (feat. Quavo) – 3:54 Batuka – 4:57 Killers Who Are Partying – 5:29 Crave (feat Swae Lee) – 3:22 Crazy – 4:02 Come Alive – 4:02 Extreme Occident – 3:42 Faz Gostoso (feat. Anitta) – 4:06 B**** I’m Loca (with Maluma) – 2:51 I Don’t Search I Find – 4:08 Looking For Mercy – 4:50 I Rise – 3:44

News of Madonna working with Maluma isn’t new to everyone. Previously, he spoke to E! News and said that he had been working on new music with her. He revealed that they met at the MTV Video Music Awards and that they had been cooking up some music since then. He said he hopes she decides to release some of it in the future for the world to hear. Looks like his wish came true after all.

A release date for the new album, Madame X, is yet to be revealed.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported her fans wanting her to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv next month, where she is scheduled to perform.

On Instagram, Madonna has over 13.4 million followers proving she’s still relevant to this day.