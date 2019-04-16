‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals What She Regrets About Her SUR Feud With Billie Lee

Find out which comment she would take back.

Lala Kent and Billie Lee engaged in a screaming match earlier this season on Vanderpump Rules but according to Kent, she doesn’t have many regrets when it comes to their dispute.

During an appearance with Ariana Madix on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller phoned in to ask Kent about her thoughts on the feud, now that months have passed.

“The only thing I regret is saying the ‘boring’ comment,” Kent explained, according to an April 16 report by TooFab.

“Other than that,” she added, “I stand by the way I acted and reacted, baby.”

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Kent said Lee was “boring” to look at during their argument, which seemed to be prompted by a dispute between Kent and Raquel Leviss. As Lee hosted a brunch at SUR Restaurant during the episode in question, Kent reacted badly to a statement made by Leviss in which she allegedly accused Kent of using the dad card when acting out.

While Kent and Lee seemed to get along during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, when Lee was first brought to the show, their relationship took a turn for the worse early on during Season 7 amid rumors claiming Lee was being left out of cast events and never recovered.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine weeks ago, Lee said she was not looking forward to seeing Kent at the then-upcoming reunion taping and said she was deeply impacted by Kent’s statements about her looks.

“I remember watching back recently how I felt when I went through that and I was really depressed and I feel like I’m in high school again, you know? It’s really weird,” she explained. “It makes me think about all the kids who are out there dealing with insecurities. I’m an insecure person — I have insecurities about my looks — and for her to call me ‘boring to look at,’ there’s just a lot of things that were triggering me, and I’m honestly afraid to confront her.”

Kent, Lee, and their co-stars filmed the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion special weeks ago and are expected to reunite this summer to begin filming the upcoming, but yet to be confirmed, eighth season of the reality series.

To see more of Kent, Lee, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.