Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis Drops A Bomb On Victoria

New spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that for Billy, Phyllis is a bad dream that won’t go away. He made a mistake sleeping with Phyllis’s daughter, Summer, and now it’s time he paid the piper.

Billy’s (Jason Thompson) last engagement lasted mere minutes. It seemed like Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) barely uttered the word “yes” before Sharon (Sharon Case) stood before her friends and family and dumped Nick (Joshua Morrow) at the altar for sleeping with Phyllis. Billy almost instantly ended his brief engagement, and then he torpedoed his relationship while getting revenge on both Phyllis and Nick by sleeping with their daughter, Summer (Hunter King).

Now, Billy is ready to take the leap again just a few months later. This time Billy asks Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to marry him even though she’s cautioned him numerous times to take things slowly for her.

Just as Billy pops the question, Phyllis interrupts by banging on Victoria’s door, according to She Knows Soaps. She’s fresh off a heart-to-heart with Summer. During their honest discussion, Summer and Billy’s hurtful one night fling came up, and Summer apologized for making such a callous decision to hurt her mother so deeply.

Billy wants to make #Villy official! ???? Do you think he should propose? #YR pic.twitter.com/Xnteso9FHN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 15, 2019

Although Billy hopes to move on, it sounds like Phyllis is ready to hash out the past. After she learned Billy slept with Summer, Phyllis completely froze him out even when he asked her to get back together. Victoria was actually Billy’s second choice recently — a detail that Phyllis already revealed, which nearly managed to derail Victoria and Billy’s reunion.

The Inquisitr reported that unforeseen family drama could end up keeping Billy and Victoria apart again this time, and while it seems like whatever Victor (Eric Braeden) is doing could play a role, perhaps the real problem will be Phyllis spilling the beans about Billy’s deep, dark secret. After all, he hasn’t been entirely honest with Victoria about just how low he sank during his last bout with his gambling addiction.

Summer is Victoria’s niece. When the information that Billy slept with Summer comes out, Victoria will likely be entirely disgusted by the thought. Plus, Victoria’s brother, Nick, will surely be furious as will Victoria’s dad, Victor. This type of news certainly isn’t an excellent way to start off a new life together, and should Phyllis let the cat out of the bag (and why wouldn’t she since she’s hit rock bottom?), the sordid secret will likely give Victoria pause in moving forward with Billy.