Bikini Model Natasha Oakley Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Leopard Print Attire For Latest Instagram Update

Bikini model Natasha Oakley is no stranger to showing off her insane physique on social media, and a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday is another in a long line of sultry snaps posted by the starlet. Her fans went wild for her unique ensemble.

For the snap, Oakley chose a leopard print outfit that clung to her every curve. The two-piece number featured a long-sleeved top with a dramatic, plunging neckline that showed off the model’s buxom chest and ample cleavage. She playfully tied the fabric of the shirt around her chest, leaving little to the imagination as she nearly spilled out of the skintight garb.

Oakley chose to wear a skirt in a matching pattern, one that crept up her voluptuous thighs. The skirt left room to show off her tan cowboy boots — boots that accentuated her toned, tanned legs. As she pressed her arms down into the grass, she pushed her chest together, creating an even more sensual look.

The model wore her honey-colored locks in long, beach-babe waves that spilled over her shoulders. She tied some loose pieces back, letting some tendrils fall down to frame her gorgeous face. She wore contouring — with heavy sweeps of blush — and a dark-pink matte lip gloss that emphasized her plump pout.

For accessories, Oakley chose several dainty layered necklaces in alternating brass, gold, and silver metals. She carried an interesting looking black purse, one that featured a circular design and stunning beadwork. The model also carried some trendy brown sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun.

Oakley was one of several celebrities who attended the Coachella music festival over the weekend, and from the looks of it, she had an amazing time. Her and her pal — fellow bikini model Devin Brugman — showed off several sizzling looks from the festival, and Oakley went full on bohemian-chic as she took in the sights and sounds of the exciting weekend.

As Oakley posted to Instagram, the model showed off her voluptuous frame by wearing a peasant-style crop top that featured several ruffles. She wore the top off the shoulders, giving her fans a glimpse of her sun-kissed skin. She let her chiseled abdomen get some time in the spotlight, as well. Oakley paired the look with a flowing off-white skirt — one boasting a massive slit up the thigh — adding to the sexiness of the ensemble.

For that look, she wore a pair of tan sunglasses and carried a purse with oversized beadwork. She added a pair of nude sandals with a high heel, and pleated her long, flowing hair in gorgeous waves that cascaded down her body.

As always, fans of Oakley will be keeping an eye out for the next exciting look from the stunning model.