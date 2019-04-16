Instagram Stunner Lyna Perez Flaunts Enviable Assets In Micro Thong Bikini

Instagram model Lyna Perez is known for showing off her amazing body in a wide array of swimsuits, which is part of the reason why she has such a massive following on Instagram.

It’s very rare for Lyna to post a photo in something other than a bikini but even when she does — she turns heads in the process. On Instagram alone, the model has already amassed a crazy big following with 3.8 million on the social media platform. All of Perez’s photos capture tons of attention from her legion of fans, including her most recent shot.

In her latest post, it comes as no shock that Lyna opts to show off her curvy figure in another sexy bikini. In the photo, Perez appears in front of a set of outdoor steps and tells her followers that she is going hiking in a cave. The snapshot shows off Lyna’s signature backside in an orange thong bikini that leaves nothing to the imagination.

The brown-haired beauty looks over her shoulder and holds her hair in her hands for the NSFW photo. In just moments of going live, Lyna’s post has earned her a good amount of attention with 49,000 likes in addition to 1,500 comments. While some followers took to the post to tell her to have a good hike, the majority of fans couldn’t help but gush over her smokin’ hot body.

“Any bikini you’re in is perfectly ok,” one follower wrote.

“You look absolutely gorgeous in both pictures.”

“I love u so much,” another Instagrammer gushed.

And prior to this sexy snapshot, The Inquisitr shared that Perez stunned in yet another sexy bikini shot. In the photo in question, Perez poses on a hammock on the beach in a picture-perfect setting. The trim model looks amazing while rocking a barely-there houndstooth patterned bikini that shows off major cleavage. The model wears her hair back in a low ponytail and sports a bright pink lipstick as well as hoop earrings.

Like her most recent photo, this one also captured the attention of Lyna’s army of followers with over 116,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments. Again, many fans chimed in to gush over Perez’s amazing body while countless others had no words to put in the comments section and opted for flame and heart emojis instead.

It’s only a matter of time before Perez posts her next bikini-clad photo but when she does, she’s sure to turn heads.