Meghan Markle Will Give Birth This Weekend, According To Bookies

Is an Easter baby in the cards for Harry and Meghan? As anticipation is building for the arrival of Baby Sussex, Ladbrokes bookies have reported that they have slashed the odds of a baby being born over the weekend to 3-1, according to The Sun.

“Punters are still convinced the Duke and Duchess will be welcoming a little girl into the world.”

This could potentially mean that the new arrival would share a birthday with great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Britain’s longest reigning monarch will celebrate her 93rd birthday on April 21.

Jessica Bridge, a spokeswoman for Ladbrokes, even made a comment about the occasion.

“Royal fans would love a double celebration over the Easter weekend with Her Majesty’s birthday on Sunday, and potentially Baby Sussex arriving as well.”

Sussex fans have been under the impression that the former Suits star is due late this month after telling a group of fans during a trip to Birkenhead that the due date was in “late April,” as reported by The Daily Mail.

However, it would not be surprising if Meghan and Harry gave a fake due date to the public, following the lead of Princess Diana. According to The Daily Telegraph, Princess Diana told the press that Prince William was due on July 1 in order to avoid camped out paparazzi. Prince William ended up being born on June 21, a week and a half earlier than the fake due date.

Moreover, Prince Charles and Camilla dropped a hint that the baby will be arriving within the next three weeks. Clarence House recently announced that the pair will undergo a tour to Germany on May 7, per Page Six.

Prince Charles and Meghan Markle have reportedly forged a very strong bond after he stepped in to walk the new duchess down the aisle at her wedding. Meghan’s father cancelled plans to attend the nuptials due to health complications. Royal fans thus believe it is unlikely that the Prince of Wales would be away for the arrival of Harry and Meghan’s first child.

In addition to an Easter arrival, bookies also believe that Baby Sussex will be a girl, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Rupert Adams, a spokesman for betting house William Hill, commented on the gender betting frenzy.

“We’re still taking bets on gender but it’s quite a random one. Currently as it stands, we are 8-11 a girl, even money a boy. So, you know, the betting is suggesting there’s a great, great chance that it’s a girl.”

Another popular bet, currently at 4-1, is that if the child is a girl, she will be named Diana after her late grandmother. Other popular girls names include Victoria, Alice, and Grace.