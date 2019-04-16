Kate Moss Bares Booty In Modern Dress On Instagram

Kate Moss is featured as the cover girl for the British Vogue May edition. The publication released a photo from their shoot with their Instagram fans, and it shows the model wearing a black, modern dress. The dress is floor length and has open sides. It appears to be made out of one panel of fabric. Kate stood at the beach with her body facing the side to the camera, as she pushed the dress back with her arms. This left her derrière exposed for the shot.

Moss also released a copy of the final cover for the May issue. The Instagram update showed her in an all-white outfit. This consisted of an open jacket with a gold brooch, a white scarf tied around her neck, and a fancy hat with feathers. The model also sported a ring and several bracelets on her right arm.

The supermodel has her own agency, and their Instagram feed features Moss along with their up-and-coming talent. A recent update shows the model standing by an open car door in the city. She wore a dark outfit, including a jacket with blue-and-white polka dot lining. She slung a mustard yellow handbag over her left shoulder and looked very business-like.

Kate previously opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her modeling career and her outlook on beauty.

“I think it helps that I don’t take myself too seriously. You don’t want to be a slave to beauty. Don’t get me wrong, I love beauty products more than ever—as you get older, you have more to hide—but I’m not obsessed. Even when I’m going out, I still find it hard to wear false eyelashes and stuff. Sometimes [makeup artist] Pat McGrath will be like, ‘Come on, darling, let’s put a lash on you,’ but I would never put one on myself.”

Her down-to-earth personality is perhaps one of the things that makes her so likable to the masses.

She also noted that when she was getting booked, “I wasn’t five foot eleven, I wasn’t built like they were. I was always different…”

And it’s true that Moss was different. She was much smaller than the typical models of the time, and many models today see her as an inspiration.

Meanwhile, the Kate Moss Agency continues to grow. It requires anyone under 18-years-old to have parental consent, which isn’t too surprising considering the supermodel started out in the industry at the very young age of 14-years-old, noted Vogue.