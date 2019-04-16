Trump’s Tax Plan Is Hurting Middle-Class Americans, According To Mikie Sherrill

Sherrill believes that Trump's tax plan could be used by Democrats to win the 2020 election.

House Armed Services Committee member Mikie Sherrill took her Fox News appearance on America’s Newsroom Tuesday to say that Trump’s tax plan is harmful to middle-class Americans. She added that Democrats would win the 2020 election if they focus on bipartisan legislation that improves the lives of families — something she claims Trump’s current tax plan fails to do.

“Democrats have traditionally been at their strongest when they’re supporting the middle-class families and right now we have a tax plan that is harming families across New Jersey and across this country.”

Per Fox News, President Trump’s “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” which was passed by Congress at the end of 2017, affected Americans for the first time after the passing of Monday’s tax filing deadline. And while most Americans are likely to pay at least $100 less with the new act, they are also expected to get either the same amount of refund or less than the years before the new law was passed. In fact, many of Trump’s opposition view the act as harmful to middle-class Americans and suggest that its purpose is to help corporations and wealthy individuals.

According to Politico, polls show that the majority of Americans don’t believe they got a tax cut, despite independent analyses saying otherwise. In addition, only one-third of the country approves of Trump’s new tax act.

Trump attorney says Congress can't act like a "junior-varsity IRS" in requesting tax returns https://t.co/4YWYbqBO3k pic.twitter.com/HfhjFkWr1q — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 16, 2019

Karlyn Bowman, who analyzes polling data at the American Enterprise Institute, echoed Sherrill in her belief that Trump’s tax plan can be used by Democrats to highlight that the president is doing more for corporate American than the average citizens that he promised to help during his campaign.

“I think the two major developments on tax attitudes are that Republicans have lost the edge they once had as the party best able to handle taxes. And Democrats seem to be making headway by hammering away at the rich not paying enough.”

According to the White House, slashing tax rates for corporations was responsible for stronger growth in 2018, as well as higher wages. They also claim that these effects will pour over in 2019, although many economists do not agree that 2019 will be even close to as good as 2018.

A recent Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service battleground poll reports Trump’s approval rating for the economy at 58 percent, which the White House claims is enough to provide comfort for voters not happy with the tax-cut bill.

Kevin Hassett, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, says that all of the indicators that matter when it comes to an incumbent winning are still doing well, suggesting that the economy might take Trump to a 2020 win.