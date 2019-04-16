‘The Hills’ Alum Kristin Cavallari Goes Topless In Latest Instagram Update

The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari is no stranger to showing off her toned physique — and a little bit of skin — to her social media feeds. A post made by the reality starlet on Instagram this afternoon was no different, and Cavallari floored her fans with a topless snap of herself wearing nothing but a pair of trendy distressed jeans.

For the photo, the reality star and mom of three showed off her curvaceous backside as she stood topless by some floor-to-ceiling windows that overlooked a gorgeous New York City skyline. Cavallari shared that she’s staying at the Williamsburg Hotel — a favorite spot for celebs such as herself — and that she was in town doing some promotional work for her clothing line, Uncommon James.

The entrepreneur wore her honey-colored hair in large, bouncy waves, and tied the front pieces back to create an elegant look that contrasted perfectly with her laid-back attire. She let some curly tendrils escape from the up-do, letting the pieces frame her gorgeous face as she looked out over the city — likely thinking about her upcoming fall campaign for her fashion house.

In addition to promoting her line of stunning clothes, Cavallari has a pretty packed schedule these days. Aside from her booming business, she’s also got her own reality show, in which she stars alongside her husband, NFL star Jay Cutler. As Extra recently shared, Cavallari opened up about some of the more intimate — and hysterical — moments the duo has faced on their parenting journey. She also detailed the unconventional way that Cutler helps her out, as she is currently breastfeeding their youngest child.

In a promo for an upcoming episode of Very Cavallari, the reality star shared that her husband took on the task of helping her unclog her milk ducts. He used suction from his mouth to clear the blockage. Though some thought the move — and the couple covering it on their show — was too much information to be shared with the public, Cavallari insisted that the incident was very common, and that some fans have even praised her for sharing her story.

“I knew it was going to have a reaction… I know they are going to use that and it’s gonna become a thing, but listen, if you’ve had clogged ducts before, you know how painful it can be. I mean, they can get infected, and so Jay was just saving my life, alright? He’s a good husband. Listen, he’s a really dedicated husband,” Cavallari said.

She then went on to say that unless someone is in the situation that she found herself in, there’s little room for judgment.