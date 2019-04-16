Kylie Jenner Is A Total Vixen In Cleavage-Flaunting Corset Snap

Kylie Jenner knows how to flaunt it.

On April 16, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO updated her Instagram. There’s no private jet. There’s no Burberry-clad baby. In one of her raunchiest pictures to date, Kylie is showing her 132 million followers just how good she looks in a corset.

The look is jet black. Kylie’s bustier-style corset is buttoned up, but a push-up effect has this 21-year-old pushing the boundaries. The update is definitely cleavage-centric. Then again, with lace-detail sleeves, a paneled waistline, and arguably less skin than is usually seen on this girl, the finish is remarkably classy. Kylie’s glossy-black hair is tied up in a ponytail, although loose locks fall around her shoulders for the ultimate femininity. Pendant earrings add a gothic edge and Kylie is doing what she does best – drawing the eye with that captivating gaze.

The update comes as an apparent celebration for fronting S Moda. The Spanish magazine appears to be profiling the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for her 2019-announced status as the world’s youngest billionaire. March 5 saw this makeup mogul make BBC‘s headlines for being just 21 and having a net worth of $1 billion.

Fan responses to the picture have largely been positive, although one stands out as critical.

“She went from a thin white girl to a latina ak blck [sic] woman”

Fortunately for Kylie, few fans appear to have liked this comment.

Kylie has come under fire for other reasons of late. Following criticism for being dubbed a “self-made billionaire,” Kylie lashed back in February 2019. “My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” Kylie told Paper. By the end of March, The Inquisitr was reporting that Jenner had retracted her statement – Kylie now admits to having gotten “help” on the financial front. With her recent Coachella pictures though, Kylie’s billionaire headlines seem to have taken a back seat.

Busty displays aren’t infrequent on Kylie’s Instagram. They’re also immensely popular. A recent update showing Kylie’s cleavage bathed in sunlight racked up over 7 million likes.

Curves seem to run in this girl’s family. Kylie’s half-sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, are known for their curvaceous rear. Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, may boast more slender features, but Kendall’s curves are now part of her identity.

Once solely about Kylie, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner’s Instagram account now features another prominent member of the family. In February 2019, Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, turned 1. For today though, the focus is on this mother herself. Well, that and a little cleavage.