Vanessa Hudgens Shows Taut Abs In Black Bra And Leggings

Once again, Vanessa Hudgens is showing off her amazing figure to fans.

This past weekend, The Inquisitr reported that the actress was at Coachella Music Festival where she was spotted showing some major skin in a few sexy bikinis on her Instagram stories. Yesterday, Hudgens took to her account again to show off her amazing figure — this time in some workout gear.

In the snapshot posted for her 33 million-plus Instagram followers, the High School Musical star wows fans with a photo of her insanely fit body as part of her collab with workout brand Avia. In the photo, Hudgens appears in the middle of a CrossFit gym and looks sporty yet sexy in a tiny little outfit.

On top, Hudgens rocks a black bra with a mesh panel that shows off her taut and toned abs and belly button ring. On the bottom, the actress can be seen wearing a pair of black leggings with mesh cutouts on the side. She finishes her look with a zip-up jacket around her waist and a pair of white and black sneakers on her feet.

The post has already earned Hudgens rave reviews in just a short time of going live with over 716,000 likes in addition to 1,700 comments. While some followers chimed in to let Vanessa know that they love her sporty chic look, countless others took the opportunity to gush over her amazing figure.

“Hot and gorgeous,” one follower wrote along with heart and flame emojis.

“I wanna look like Vanessa by June!”

“Wow suddenly I wanna go to the gym now,” one more wrote.

Hudgens’ collection with Avia is currently live on their website, and it features a number of items for workout enthusiasts including bras, tank tops, T-shirts, and even sweatshirts. Vanessa, who is known for hitting the gym on a regular basis, recently told Women’s Health a little bit about her diet and exercise regimen. She says that her current workout obsession is SoulCycle, and she says she feels better already when she walks out of the room.

“Working out is like moving meditation. I feel you can work through things better in movement than being stagnant. You’re pushing through and surviving, and you know you will succeed and get through it no matter how uncomfortable it is. That spills into life, ’cause then you can walk into things with more certainty that you’ll end up all right.”

In addition to cycling, Hudgens works out six times a week and does a number of different classes including Pilates, ballet, Training Mate classes, and yoga.