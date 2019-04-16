Ariana Grande Flaunts Insane Physique By Laying Across Her Bed In Bikini Top & Short Skirt

Ariana Grande is coming off of the high of her epic Coachella performance, and she’s not done sharing the sexy, insane outfits that put the emphasis on her toned physique. The “Thank U, Next” singer took to Instagram to show off one of her more daring looks, and fans went wild for the shot.

Grande spread herself across a bed covered in crisp white and gray linens, and showed off both sides of the killer ensemble by posting up in front of a floor-to-ceiling mirror. The performer wore a Versace number that included a shimmery silver bra — one that featured thin straps to show off her sun-kissed skin. A plunging neckline put the focus on her ample cleavage.

The body-hugging garment, was, according to the designer’s Instagram page, custom-made for the songstress to wear to the highly-attended music festival.

Grande paired the stunning top with a sheer sequin-covered skirt that featured a deep slit up the front, one that gave a glimpse of her toned legs. She wore a pair of her signature thigh-high boots in metallic gray, and the entire ensemble showed off her chiseled midsection to great effect. The singer wore her hair in her well-known high ponytail, and covered her face with a mask — likely to shield her from the dust that reportedly plagued concert-goers.

She threw up a peace sign to close out her fun trip to the festival.

As Variety shared, Grande was reportedly paid a whopping $8 million dollars for her performance over the weekend, which included some guest appearances by rappers Nicki Minaj, Diddy, and Ma$e — and an epic performance with ’90s boyband NSYNC. Grande penned a touching tribute on Instagram to everyone who joined her on stage, and shared that her special guests gave her a unique energy — and the ability to carry on — even when there were some sound issues during her set.

As Variety also shared, the high winds in the desert caused problems for not only Grande, but for some of the other performers as well. Grande thanked Nicki Minaj, especially, for handling the awkward scenario with grace. Grande also gave props to the audience for providing the energy for the two women to pull through.

“It created an especially awkward scene for Minaj, who seemed to lose audio in both ear pieces before hitting the stage for ‘Side to Side’ and ‘Bang ‘Bang.’ Grande continued to sing and rally behind Minaj, who appeared at a loss for words,” Variety shared.

The pop sensation will now continue on her “Sweetener” tour, which is currently in progress, making several stops across the country.