Watch Orlando Magic Vs. Toronto Raptors Live Stream: Game 2 Start Time, Preview, Watch NBA Playoff Game Live

The upset-minded Orlando Magic can take control of their NBA Playoff series against the second-seeded Toronto Raptors with a win in Game Two.

For the fifth time in the last six seasons, the Toronto Raptors have lost a playoff series home opener, according to The Ringer, succumbing in Game One to the Orlando Magic on a D.J. Augustin tie-breaking three-pointer with 4.2 seconds on the clock to fall 104-101. Now the Raptors find themselves in a must-win situation to avoid heading to Orlando down 0-2 in the seven-game, first-round series — risking a humiliating upset at the hands of the seventh-seeded Magic who finished 16 games behind Toronto in the regular season. If that happened, it would mark the seventh time in their short, 24-year history that Toronto lost a first-round playoff series. The game will live stream on Tuesday from Toronto.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors second game of their first-round NBA Eastern Conference Playoff series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 19,800-seat Scotiabank Arena, formerly known as the Air Canada Centre, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, April 16.

That start time is 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 7 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, the Magic-Raptors game time will be 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday, April 17.

The Magic barely squeaked into the playoffs with a 42-40 record, ending a six-year run without a postseason bid for a team that has never won an NBA title in its 30-season history, per Basketball Reference, and that was the longest current playoff drought in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando was also the most improved team in terms of points per 100 possessions, according to NBA.com numbers, improving by 5.3 points over last season, when they were outscored by 4.7 points per 100 possessions.

Despite their seventh-place finish, the Magic also compiled the third best record in the NBA after January 31, at 22-9, according to NBA.com, demonstrating that the Raptors could be in trouble in their first-round series — again.

The Raptors’ Pascal Siakam poured in 24 in Game One, his 10th-best point total of the season. Rob Carr / Getty Images

