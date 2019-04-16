Donald Trump Criticizes Fox News For Bernie Sanders Town Hall

President Donald Trump isn’t happy that Fox News gave Bernie Sanders a platform via their Monday town hall, a platform which the Vermont senator used to call Trump “dangerous.” Per Vox, Trump also criticized the network’s recent hiring of Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile as a contributor.

“So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews. Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the ‘audience’ was so smiley and nice. Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile?”

Trump often promotes Fox News and the network’s personalities often defend him — a relationship that can be seen in the president’s usage of the word “we.” As The Inquisitr reported, Sanders previously suggested that the network serves as a propaganda arm for Trump, although he stopped short of criticizing the entire network — and praised his previous town hall with Baier — in remarks made to The Huffington Post.

Sanders sat down with Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum for one hour in front of a live audience in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Host Baier was far from easy on Sanders, and his questions reflected concerns that Fox News viewers likely have, focusing on matters related to the defense budget and the migrant crisis. Regardless, Sanders made sure not to say anything that would alienate Democrats.

But when it came to Trump, Sanders didn’t hold back — he called the president a “pathological liar,” and claimed that Trump can’t even tell the truth about where his father was born. He also challenged Trump to release his tax returns, and criticized his tax cuts bill — calling it a “bad idea” because most of the benefits go to “the top 1 percent.”

Trump doesn't like his Fox buddies being "so smiley and nice" to Bernie Sanders https://t.co/sTIzMQC8Xn pic.twitter.com/wRpNkR7Cx6 — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) April 16, 2019

Sanders’ town hall appearance took place just hours after the 2020 Democratic frontrunner released 10 years of tax returns. These documents revealed that his adjusted gross income last year was $561,293. It also revealed that he made more than $1 million in both 2016 and 2017.

“In my and my wife’s case, I wrote a pretty good book. It was a bestseller, sold all over the world, and we made money. If anyone thinks I should apologize for writing a bestselling book, I’m sorry, I’m not gonna do it.”

Per USA Today, Trump often mocked Sanders as “Crazy Bernie” when he entered the race for the 2016 presidential campaign. The president returned to using the nickname when Sanders entered the 2020 race in February.

“Crazy Bernie has just entered the race. I wish him well!”

After Trump tweeted his dismay about Sanders’ coverage on Fox News, Baier responded by inviting Trump for a town hall or Special Report, adding that the network covers “all sides.”