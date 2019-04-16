Bikini Model Devin Brugman Flaunts Major Cleavage In Skimpy Attire

Bikini model Devin Brugman has been on a sexy streak as of late. The gorgeous model took to Instagram to show off a navy-blue linen outfit that left very little to the imagination, and fans went wild for the snap.

In the shot, Brugman showed off her buxom chest in a sheer top that featured a deep, plunging neckline — a garment which definitely put the emphasis on her ample cleavage. She undid the majority of the buttons and playfully held the fabric about her chest, bringing attention to her most delicate assets.

Brugman paired the racy top with a matching skirt that showed off her curvaceous thighs and toned legs perfectly, and the sexy bottoms featured a dramatic slit that upped the wow-factor of the stunning ensemble.

The model wore her chestnut-colored hair in long, beach babe-waves that complimented the attire. Brugman gave off a vibe that seemed to imply that she had just spent a day sunning herself on the beach. She wore contouring — a favorite makeup choice of models — and a deep-mauve lipstick that accentuated her plump pout. Brugman gave the camera a sizzling stare as she posted up in front of a relaxing, serene scene — including a hammock that looked perfect for a mid-day rest.

Like the rest of young Hollywood, Brugman traveled to the Coachella festival over the weekend, and shared some of her amazing concert outfits with her 1.3 million followers on Instagram. For the first day of the weekend-long event, Brugman chose a body-hugging white dress that clung to her curvaceous body. For that sunny snap, she wore her hair in a long, bouncy blowout — and further emphasized her curves by arching her back, pairing the frock with an oversized, leather belt.

For the second round of Coachella fun, Brugman chose an all-black ensemble. This getup included a pair of booty-hugging shorts that laced up to her thighs, and a black teeshirt cut to expose her chiseled midsection. To add to the biker-chick vibe, Brugman added a pair of oversized hoop earrings in silver. Some black booties completed the daring look.

Brugman also shared that she and her pals left Coachella in style. She took to her Instagram Story to express her disdain for traffic — especially the kind you would find exiting such a highly attended event — and then updated fans when they reached their tiny, four-seater BlackBird plane. The aircraft was there to see them back to Los Angeles as quickly as possible.

The model also shared some videos from their quick flight, and even posed for a photo in front of the tiny vessel, per Instagram.