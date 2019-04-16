Kim Kardashian’s 5-Year-Old Daughter North West Impresses Fans With Flawless Walk In High Heels

North West is becoming a little diva right before her mother’s eyes. Kim Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter with husband Kanye West made a grand entrance in high heels at her cousin True Thompson’s first birthday party on Sunday. Videos of North on Kim’s Instagram Stories show the little girl walking around effortlessly in her mother’s strappy and thin heels, which she reportedly refused to leave the house without. Kardashian-Jenner fans quickly noted how impressive the feat was for North’s age!

Kim revealed in her videos on Sunday and Monday that she allowed North to wear the heels to True’s party, but she brought a pair to change into when they arrived, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The footage shows North wearing the heels and a dress with colorful feathered sleeves. Partygoers watched in awe as the girl walked at a quick pace past pink and blue balloons. While she did appear to step carefully with bent knees, the toddler didn’t stumble at all, which is definitely impressive. She even walked down a few steps with ease!

As if that wasn’t enough, North carried her baby sister Chicago, whom she matched dresses with, as she took a few steps around the yard. Off-camera, Kim asked North to put her sister down and change into her other shoes, but North ignored the comment and continued her diva strut.

On Twitter, many fans commented that North walks better in heels at 5-years-old than they can as adults.

“North west walks better in heels than ALOT of grown women do lmao,” one user said.

“North West walking around in Kim’s heels at a backyard birthday party and refusing to change is a whole mood,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, others questioned if North is a bit too young to be wearing heels like that. In any event, this is not the first time–and likely not the last–that North rocked a pair of her mother’s shoes. Back in January, the little girl reportedly raided Kim’s closet and tried on her neon Prada wedges with flames on the heels, according to Hollywood Life. Kim shared a close-up photo of the look on social media.

North is not the only Kardashian child to have her footwear criticized. Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter Penelope with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick posed for a back-to-school photo wearing $700 Gucci mules. The mother faced backlash for putting her child in such expensive shoes, as many trolls deemed it an unnecessary purchase.