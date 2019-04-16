Stunning Canadian Model Jocelyn Chew Shows Off Backside In Nearly Invisible Black Thong Bikini

Like many of her counterparts, Instagram model Jocelyn Chew had an amazing time at Coachella this past weekend.

Over the past few days, Chew has taken to her Instagram account to stun fans with some sexy photos from the highly-touted music festival — including a few bikini-clad snaps. But it was a recent video — one in which she showcased her amazing figure — that had Chew’s fans instantly clicking the “like” button.

In the short video clip, the model tags herself in Indio, California. She stands on the steps of a pool, just getting the bottoms of her feet wet. The clip starts with the brunette beauty posing at a side angle before she turns around, showing off her amazing figure to the camera. On top, the model nearly spills out of a tiny black bikini — and the bottoms also leave very little to the imagination.

Towards the end of the sultry clip, Chew turns around and gives fans a glimpse of the back of her bikini — showing off her derriere in a skimpy little thong. Within mere moments of the post having been shared, Jocelyn’s fans have given her rave reviews. The brief clip has earned over 119,000 views in addition to 360-plus comments.

While some fans commented on the video to let Chew know how stellar her body looks, countless others expressed their envy over the fact that she got to attend Coachella.

“Da** near invisible when you turn to the side,” one follower wrote.

“You the real Coachella headliner,” a second fan quipped.

“Ugh she’s body goals,” another follower wrote, tagging a friend in the post.

Jocelyn seems to be enjoying a lot of sunny vacations as of late. A few weeks ago, the model tagged herself in Miami, Florida. Once again, she showed off her gorgeous figure in a tiny bikini. In this selfie, Chew lays out on a beach towel, giving fans a look at her flat tummy and tan body in a red, white, and blue bikini. She goes makeup free for the photo, flaunting her sun-kissed complexion. The model wears her long, dark locks slicked back in this particular image.

Also on display are a number of earrings in Jocelyn’s right ear, as well as a dainty little necklace around her neck. Like her most recent post, this one also delighted Chew’s fans — attracting over 32,000 likes as well as 300-plus comments. The majority of her followers again took to the post to gush over her beauty.