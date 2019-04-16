Tristan Thompson Reportedly Missing Khloe Kardashian After Reuniting At True’s Birthday Party

Tristan Thompson is reportedly missing his former girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, after reuniting with her at their daughter’s birthday party over the weekend.

According to Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson headed back to L.A. following the end of his NBA season to attend True’s first birthday party. The party was hosted by his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

The couple split back in February after it was revealed that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The cheating scandal marked the second time the basketball player had been caught being unfaithful to Kardashian in less than a year.

Although Khloe gave Tristan a second chance the first time he was caught cheating, she kicked him to the curb the second time. Now, Thompson is allegedly missing the family he once shared with Kardashian.

“Spending time with the family has Tristan missing Khloe, True and how things used to be when they were a happy family. After seeing the family together, he has major regrets about how he treated Khloe and he feels horrible about betraying the mother of his daughter. He is desperate to fix everything so he can have his family back together.”

The source went on to add that Tristan “fears it may be too late,” because “Khloe was just nice to him,” but “she would not let him spend the night.” For Thompson, “it seems like it is over.”

The insider also dished that while at the party, Tristan Thompson was following Khloe Kardashian around like a puppy — trying to be sweet to both her and little True. However, the reality star allegedly rejected her baby daddy’s affections, remaining friendly and polite with him despite their differences.

The source also claims that Thompson was checking Kardashian out in her silky blue form-fitting dress during the party. Khloe also had a custom matching dress made for the birthday girl, who played with her cousins during the party.

Khloe and Tristan were seen together in videos posted to social media as they wished their baby girl a happy birthday. They stood next to one another as the party guests sang to her, so that True could blow out the candle on her cake.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dramatic break up — as well as their little girl, True — as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs. The show airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.