Twin Model Mathilde Tantot Flashes Fishnets In Triple Instagram Update

Being a twin definitely helps.

Mathilde Tantot has a certain something.

April 16 brings a new Instagram update from this model. The triple set of photos might not be showcasing Tantot’s fan-adored nudity, but it’s proving just as popular.

Mathilde is posing for a bedroom selfie. In the background, blue-gray bed sheets and a woven basket feel homey, but something is upping the ante. It comes in the form of one French model, her smartphone, and her super-racy fishnet stockings.

Tantot’s tight black mini dress hugs her every curve. It flaunts her rear, but it cuts off at the upper thigh – that’s where the fishnets take over. While easy-going hair and sneakers give her look a laid-back finish, the post is raising pulses. A second snap offers a close-up. Mathilde is on the floor, full-frontal, and criss-cross details on her dress offer hints of cleavage. The third and final picture simply showcases this model’s curvaceous rear, manicured nails, and what appears to be a well-loved teddy bear.

Mathilde’s whimsical caption gives a nod to her Pretty Little Thing outfit before suggesting that she is “lost” in her mind. One fan had his own thoughts on the subject, as per his comment.

“I’m lost in something else”

Mathilde has 2.6 million Instagram followers. Her twin sister, Pauline, proves slightly less popular — having a following numbering about 1.7 million.

Today’s update comes four days after The Inquisitr reported Mathilde taking to Instagram in nothing but a thong. This girl’s peachy behind proved a hit, attracting 192,000 likes. Something else is out-ranking the post, though. A picture from last month showcased the same rear-centric approach, but Mathilde’s twin appeared to be joining her. The snap received over 250,000 likes.

A tag-team is nothing new in the world of Instagram models. Lele Pons has done it with Hannah Stocking. Likewise with Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. While Jenner, in particular, is known for taking to Instagram in next to nothing, she isn’t the only one to do so.

Mathilde’s Instagram shows her going topless on multiple occasions. Whether she’s taking an ocean dip or simply snapping pics of herself in bathrooms, this French sensation knows how to tease her fans. She also appears to be an excellent spokesperson for the swimwear range she co-owns with sister, Pauline.

Despite her European location, Tantot appears to keep up with Hollywood. Her Instagram account follows Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Bella Hadid. Tantot herself is followed by fellow models Tammy Hebrow and Eriana Blanco.