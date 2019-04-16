Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 40, Gets Soaking Wet In Outdoor Show While Rocking Low-Cut White Swimsuit

Kim Zolciak-Biermann may be 40, but that doesn’t stop her from showing off her incredible figure to fans.

Over the past few weeks, the Don’t Be Tardy star has been delighting Instagram fans with countless bikini shots from her tropical vacation to Turks and Caicos with her family. Currently, the reality star is home in Atlanta but that hasn’t stopped her from posting a few throwbacks from the trip — including a really sultry one.

In her latest post, Kim wows fans by showing off her sexy figure while taking a shower outside. The reality star is surrounded by a number of beautiful green trees in the image and on top of the photo is a shower spout that Kim playfully grabs with her hands. The mother of six wears her hair in a top knot with a pair of aviator sunglasses as the water cascades down her body, making her white suit skin tight.

Biermann puts on a busty display in the photo as her low-cut suit dips down past her chest, showing plenty of cleavage. Within just hours of the post going live, Kim’s photo has earned her rave reviews from fans with over 34,000 likes in addition to 350-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to ask Kim where she got her revealing suit while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how stunning she looks.

“You got it so flaunt it. Hell if I looked like that after all those kids I wouldn’t wear clothes..ok maybe for church but otherwise nothing,” one follower gushed.

“I love all you guys and your show. The trip to FL was classic. Thanks for opening your daily life to all of us. You keep it real. Look back, look where you are now. That is why you were always my fav.”

“Yes Kim!!!!!! I love your attitude about life. You are an idol!!!” one more wrote.

During the getaway, Kim posted a few other head-turning photos including one of herself in a tiny leopard bikini. As The Inquisitr shared, Biermann stands on the beach in the photo — just in front of the ocean water — as she looks off into the distance. Like one of her previous photos, the 40-year-old wears a white towel on her head along with a big pair of gold hoop earrings. She holds a glass of wine in her hand and her amazing body is fully on display as she appears to be nude in the image, her leopard bikini barely even visible.

That post earned Kim an impressive 55,000 likes in addition to 1,100 comments.