Kendall Jenner Goes Topless On Instagram

Kendall Jenner is showing some major skin on social media this week, and it’s all in the name of her paid partnership with Proactiv.

On Tuesday, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself looking at her face in the mirror, and she’s clearly topless in the sexy snapshot.

Kendall stands in her bathroom as she admires her clear skin in the mirror. Her Proactiv products can be seen sitting by the sink.

In the photo, Jenner has all of her fingernails painted a different vibrant color — including blue, yellow, orange, and red. Her long dark hair is pulled back behind her head, with her bangs hanging down to frame her face.

Jenner sports a pair of subtle earrings as she dons a full face of makeup, an application which includes darkened eyebrows and thick lashes. Kendall’s face sports a bronzed glow, with highlighter on her cheeks and nude lips.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star uses her arms to cover her chest, and her bare back is also on full display in the racy photograph.

Kendall has been speaking out about her battle with acne for months, and announced that using Proactiv has been a game changer for her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner has been very comfortable in her own skin as of late. Recently, Kendall’s mother, Kris Jenner, posted a photo of her completely naked daughter to her own social media account.

In the photo, Jenner sits in the sand as the waves roll in. She wraps her arms around herself, and puts her nude figure on full display.

Meanwhile, Kendall’s life been a little less stressful lately, in an entirely different fashion. Her alleged stalker, John Ford, was caught by ICE — just after he was released from jail for trespassing on Jenner’s property.

“This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime. Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn’t escalate to become a tragedy,” a spokesperson told TMZ of Ford’s arrest.

After the arrest, the Kardashian-Jenner family released their own statement, revealing how thankful they were that Ford was taken into custody. The statement made it clear that the family hoped he wouldn’t be able to cause Kendall any more problems in the future.

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind,” the famous family said in their prepared remarks.

