Donald Trump Will Hold Wisconsin Rally On Night Of Correspondents’ Dinner

President Donald Trump will hold a “Make America Great Again” rally on April 27, the same night that the White House Correspondents’ Association holds it annual dinner.

“President Trump looks forward to sharing the successes of his administration with the great people of Wisconsin,” said Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President Inc., Fox News reported.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, paychecks are now growing twice as fast for those in the bottom half of the income spectrum. Unemployment has hit generational lows, and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will open Canadian dairy markets to farmers all across Wisconsin,” he added.

It will be Trump’s eighteenth rally since he announced he was running for president, and the third rally he has held in Green Bay.

Presidents typically attend the dinner, but Trump has never made an appearance at the event since he was inaugurated. Trump hinted earlier this month that he would not attend the event.

“The dinner is so boring and so negative that we’re going to hold a very positive rally instead,” Trump said, Fox reported.

Last year, Trump held a rally in Michigan instead of attending the dinner.

Entertainer Michelle Wolf drew criticism for her attacks on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who attended the event on behalf of of the Trump administration. Wolf called Sanders an “Uncle Tom” for “white women” because she lied for Trump while serving as his spokesperson, Newsweek reported.

In November, Trump tweeted that Wolf “bombed so badly” that the association had scheduled an author to speak instead of a comedian, calling it a “good first step in a comeback of a dying evening and tradition!”

The WHCA holds its annual dinner to “salute the First Amendment, honor award-winning journalism and recognize scholarship winners.” The association said that biographer Ron Chernow would be the featured speaker this year.

Trump’s rallies have been something of a phenomenon, with each drawing large crowds of Trump supporters. Trump held many rallies before the election and has continued to meet with supporters since becoming president. The last rally Trump held was last month in Grand Rapids, and photos on Twitter showed the arena was packed.

Trump’s visit to Wisconsin could be seen as an effort hold onto Rust Belt voters who helped him win the 2016 election. Trump won Wisconsin by approximately 23,000 votes, making him the first Republican candidate to so since Ronald Reagan did in 1984.