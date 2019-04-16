‘The Young And The Restless’ Stars Say Goodbye To Rosales Family Members

Half the Rosales family on The Young and the Restless wrapped up their time filming on the show. Some of the actors, including Jordi Vilasuso and Jason Canela, took to social media after the wrap.

In recent weeks, both Canela, who portrays Arturo, and Noemi Gonzalez, who is Mia, announced their impending departure on Instagram and Twitter. Once new head writer Josh Griffin took over for Mal Young, he made changes to the cast. Those changes included exits for Alice Hunter (Kerry/Dominique), Canela, Gonzalez, and Gina Tognoni, who will leave as Phyllis with ex-Phyllis actress Michelle Stafford resuming the role sometime this summer.

Vilasuso posted several images of himself with his Rosales castmates whom he said have become like family since they portrayed the Rosaleses on the CBS Daytime drama over the past several months. He revealed that both Canela and Gonzalez finished up filming and are moving on to the next part of their journeys.

Canela took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself with his co-stars with the caption, “This is what it’s all about unity over everything sending you all positive vibes on this beautiful Tuesday morning.”

In an earlier tweet, the actor also discussed how blessed he felt to leave the show with new relationships that felt like family.

For now, it appears as if both Rey and Lola will remain in the storylines after Arturo and Mia leave the show. Since the actors wrapped up their last scenes yesterday, most likely they’ll stay on screen for the next six weeks or so.

Last year, Arturo arrived in Genoa City and had an affair with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) while also helping Nick (Joshua Morrow) build housing for the city’s underserved populations. Eventually his siblings, Rey and Lola came to town followed shortly by Rey’s wife, Mia. Recently, Arturo got engaged to Abby (Melissa Ordway), but they broke up when she learned that Arturo and Mia slept together.

Now, Mia is pregnant, and the baby could either be Rey’s or Arturo’s, and both brothers are working together to cover up the fact that Mia attacked Lola thinking she was Abby. Rey is involved with Sharon (Sharon Case), and Lola is trying to win Kyle (Michael Mealor) back from Summer (Hunter King).

Fans have grown to appreciate the Rosales family, and they will miss both Arturo and Mia when they leave the show for good in a few weeks. They’re going with new family-like friendships as well as plenty of new fans.