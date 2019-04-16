Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter Reportedly Might Step Down As Executive Producer Of Talk Show

The Wendy Williams Show may be finding a new executive producer soon. Sources revealed to TMZ on Tuesday that Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, is close to stepping down from his producing role. This comes following news of a divorce filing from Williams, despite rumors that the couple will continue to work together. The possibility of Hunter’s departure comes just days after an alleged blowout argument between Williams and her husband on the set of the talk show.

The sources explained that Hunter’s presence on the set causes stress for Williams, who has been recovering from an alcohol addiction. Although she is doing much better now, it is reportedly believed that her mental and physical health will improve further if she can avoid seeing her estranged husband at work.

Hunter and the television personality are allegedly close to reaching an “accord,” one which would see him step down as executive producer.

Last week, there were reports of a fight between the couple, during which security had to step in to remove Hunter from the premises — at least temporarily.

A source explained to Us Weekly that the days leading up to Williams serving divorce papers to Hunter were very stressful, and that the couple had seen several “explosive” fights.

“The couple had several explosive fights this week at the studio,” the source said. “Extra security has been present. It has been a very chaotic time.”

Williams, 54, reportedly filed for a divorce from Hunter on Wednesday, April 10. The producer was served papers at work the following day.

The couple tied the knot in 1997, and share an 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr. Throughout their long marriage, there have been several rumors of Hunter’s infidelity. He reportedly cheated on Williams with a mistress for many years. Sources recently confirmed that Hunter’s mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to their child in March. Hunter was spotted with Hudson recently, just days before his separation from Williams.

On Tuesday, Hunter broke his silence on his alleged affair. He issued a public apology for his actions, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” he said. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”