‘Escort’, Farrah Abraham Slammed For Jacuzzi Instagram Snap, Fans Query Her ‘Rates’

Farrah Abraham doesn’t seem to be enjoying the best press right now.

On April 14, the Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram in a tiny cleavage-flaunting swimsuit. Appearing to be in a hot tub, the 27-year-old mother was putting her body on show. Instagram users didn’t seem too impressed. One user queried the nature of Farrah’s career.

“I heard your [sic] a [sic] escort now what’s your rates?”

The user appears to be female. Farrah has made major headlines this year. Her choice to “quit” Teen Mom OG in favor of a career in the adult entertainment industry was documented by Cosmopolitan in March. It’s also no secret that Farrah’s sex tapes are circulating the internet.

Fan comments ranged from accusing Farrah of losing custody of her daughter to heavy allegations of plastic surgery. One user in particular painted Abraham in an unsavory light.

“Looks like she has a rash in her inner thigh, wonder where she got that.”

While Abraham appears to have become the subject of ridicule, it remains saddening to see where this young mother has ended up. Her controversial outbursts on Teen Mom OG made for good viewing, but fans are unlikely to see this face return to the franchise. Farrah now seems to be earning her cash via poorly-received slimming or anti-aging endorsements, and that aforementioned “adult” career.

Farrah is a mother to Sophia – and this 10-year-old comes complete with her own Instagram account. Sophia’s Instagram account boasts over 600,000 followers. Unlike other Teen Mom OG cast members, Farrah’s role as a mother now seems more questionable than ever. Likewise, her overall stability. March 30 saw The Inquisitr report fans slamming yet another of Farrah’s Instagram promotions. One suggested that Abraham may have Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

With a look that’s evolved over the years, Farrah is barely recognizable compared to her early television appearances on 16 and Pregnant. Heavy makeup, hair extensions, and cosmetic surgery that Farrah has voluntarily had filmed now portray a woman who appears fully dedicated to the glam. For many fans, both this and Farrah’s overall social media presence bring her parenting abilities into question. One fan voiced their thoughts.

“You should be with your daughter and it’s all fake”

While the “fakery” points towards a valid point, Farrah isn’t always without her daughter. Sophia features regularly on her mother’s Instagram feed. There is also no suggestion that this child is not loved.

Teen Mom OG fans will be familiar with Farrah’s frequent feuds – co-star Maci Bookout and other cast members have all argued it out with Abraham. As of today, though, it seems that social media has it in for this mother.