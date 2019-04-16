Sofia Richie Has Had Plastic Surgery On Her Face, Says Doctor

Sofia Richie’s looks have changed over the years, but the young model has never copped to having any plastic surgery. However, one doctor reveals that she believes Scott Disick’s girlfriend has had some serious work done on her face.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Sofia Richie’s changing looks could be due to her age. The model is only 20-years-old, and as she’s maturing, so is her face.

However, Dr. Leslie Gerstman, who has never treated Richie, claims that Sofia’s face looks noticeably different and reveals that she thinks the model has gotten work done on her nose, face, and lips.

“I would say she’s had a surgical rhinoplasty to narrow her nose, lip augmentation to plump her lips and possibly Botox to the masseter muscle (jaw). Her jawline is less square now making her lower face appear thinner,” the doctor claimed.

There were also rumors that Scott Disick may have gifted his girlfriend a breast augmentation for her 20th birthday back in August. Plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett, who has also not treated Sofia, told Hollywood Life that Richie looks curvier and that her chest appears to like it may have two rounded silicone implants in it.

Meanwhile, the model has not confirmed nor denied any of the plastic surgery rumors.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been dating for nearly two years, but they are in no rush to walk down the aisle, especially since Sofia is still so young.

“Scott and Sofia are enjoying being in love and creating a strong, healthy, and awesome relationship. Scott has reminded himself on many occasions that Sofia was born in 1998 and is not even 21 yet. He wants her to live life without the stress of having children yet or worrying about getting married! And they’re on the same page,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, Scott already has three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – whom he shares with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney and Scott dated for nearly 10 years before calling it quits back in 2016. Over the years, they’ve built a trusting co-parenting relationship, which Sofia is now a big part of.

Kourtney and Sofia are often seen spending time together. They’ve been spotted having dinner with Scott and hitting the spa together. They’ve also taken the kids on vacations to Mexico and Aspen in recent months.

