Top Trump Aides Having ‘Breakdown Level Anxiety’ That Mueller Report Leaves Them ‘Exposed’ To Trump’s ‘Wrath’

The Justice Department has refused to say if the names of White House officials who spoke to Mueller's investigators will be redacted.

Top aides to Donald Trump and other White House officials are experiencing “breakdown level anxiety” over the impending release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his findings in the 22-month Russia collusion and obstruction of justice investigation, according to a new report by NBC News on Tuesday. The officials are worried that by telling the “truth” about Trump’s behavior during the investigation, they will incur his “wrath,” according to the report.

The new NBC report echoes a report by ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl on Sunday, in which Karl cited source who told him that White House aides have “significant concern” that Trump will become enraged by their statements, as Inquisitr reported.

And last week, The Washington Post reported that aides have become convinced that the report will contain “embarrassing specifics” about how Trump handled the ongoing investigation into his alleged collusion with Russia.

These concerns come despite the fact that Trump has claimed “complete exoneration” from the Mueller Report’s findings, which were summarized in cursory fashion in a four-page letter by Attorney General William Barr release on March 24, as posted online by Vox.com.

In fact, even though Trump has repeatedly claimed that he has been “exonerated” by the Mueller Report, his lawyers are now preparing a 140-page “counter report” to rebut Mueller’s findings, according to Think Progress.

Whether Attorney General William Barr (pictured) will redact the names of Trump aides from the Mueller Report remains unclear. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Now, however, it appears that the main concern in the White House is whether Barr will redact names of the Trump aides who spoke to Mueller, according to the NBC News report on Tuesday.

“You have a whole bunch of former White House officials and current White House officials, but especially former White House officials, who were told to cooperate,” one former Trump White House official told the network. “Now the uncertainty is just how much of that information is going to be in that report and how identifiable to individuals is it going to be. And nobody knows.”

When the aides have asked the Justice Department whether the names of Mueller’s interview subjects will be blacked out of the report, due to be sent to Congress in its heavily redacted form on Thursday, Barr has declined to tell them, according to NBC.

Trump again defended himself, as the release the Mueller Report drew nearer, taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday morning to post the words, “No Collusion – No Obstruction!”

And in an earlier Twitter post on Tuesday, Trump called the Mueller investigation — the same investigation which he had earlier said exonerated him — “The greatest Scam in political history.”