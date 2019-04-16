Lauren Drain, Banished Church Member-Turned-Model, Flaunts Booty To Mark Return After Social Media Break

Lauren Drain gained national public attention in 2013 when she released her book, Banished: Surviving My Years in the Westboro Baptist Church, chronicling her experiences and eventual excommunication from the church. Since then, the 33-year-old has found success as a fitness model, attracting millions to her Instagram page, where she posts sultry photos and shares workout and nutrition tips.

On Monday, the Florida native took to the popular social media platform to share a racy Boomerang of herself in a barely-there bikini thong to mark her return to Instagram following a few-days hiatus, which she took to focus on her mental well-being, she wrote in the caption. In her lengthy message, Drain explained that she need the break because she was comparing herself to others, which was taking a toll of her.

In the clip, the model is sitting on the edge of a boat with her back to the camera, putting her derriere front and center of the shot. She is rocking an off-white two-piece bikini with details in black, consisting of a high-rise thong that sits above her waist, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by increasing the contrast between her small waistline and full hips and voluptuous backside. Drain is wearing her blonde hair down as it falls freely onto her back, moving with the wind as shown by the Boomerang.

As she explained in the caption, this clip was taken in Exuma in the Bahamas.

The Boomerang, which she shared with her impressive almost 4 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 58,000 times within a little over a day of having been posted, garnering more than 25,000 likes and about 110 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Instagram model took to the comments section to praise her body and thank her for her message.

“Being healthy doesn’t just mean having a fit body (which you most certainly do) but also a healthy mind and [if] that means taking a break from social media I’m all for it. I think we’re all better [off] putting down the screens once in a while and heading outside,” one user wrote.

As Fox News has noted, Drain is moving forward with her life after going through a harrowing ordeal that resulted in her reportedly being banished not only from the Westboro Baptist Church (WBC) but also from her family. She has found solace in her passion for wellness as a fitness model, as well as a registered nurse who runs a personal training and nutrition program in hopes of encouraging others to lead healthy lives and feel confident about themselves, Fox News added.