‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Teases Hannah Brown’s Hometown Date Recipients As Episode 7 Films

Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season premieres on Monday, May 13 and filming will wrap up just days before the first episode airs. Spoiler king Reality Steve has just shared the latest scoop he has pulled together and it looks like he has pinned down some tantalizing tidbits about Hannah’s upcoming hometown dates.

As Reality Steve’s spoilers detail, Hannah and her guys are currently filming Episode 7. The Inquisitr previously shared Bachelorette spoilers that suggested these dates would take place in Amsterdam and indeed that is the case. Episode 6 filmed in Latvia with nine bachelors remaining, and Brown likely has six or possibly seven with her in Amsterdam.

The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that of those nine guys in Latvia, Dustrin Kendrick was definitely eliminated. Apparently, he wasn’t terribly subtle about this, as he accepted hundreds of Instagram follow requests and made his profile public for a brief period of time before changing it back to private once he was eliminated.

So far, it isn’t known for certain who else was left without roses in Latvia. However, Bachelorette spoilers seem to pin down several guys who definitely joined Hannah for dates in Amsterdam.

Reality Steve says that he is certain that Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, and Luke Parker are all getting hometown dates. That would mean that either these guys already had one-on-one dates in Amsterdam and got roses from Brown, or the spoiler king knows they’re solid frontrunners and won’t be eliminated yet.

Reality Steve’s spoilers detail that he suspects either Conor Saeli or Garrett Powell will get the fourth hometown in Episode 8. That means that the fates of Dylan Barbour, Mike Johnson, and Peter Weber remain unknown. All three suitors reportedly made it to Latvia, but one or two of them would have been eliminated at that rose ceremony and it would seem the third either has been or is expected to be eliminated in Amsterdam.

The Instagram account @bachelor.spoilers had already shared Bachelorette spoilers detailing that Luke and Tyler were getting hometown dates, and previous teasers have hinted that Luke is a definitive frontrunner for Hannah’s final rose. Additional Bachelorette spoilers about the Episode 7 filming in Amsterdam should emerge soon, and those hometown dates will take place in the coming week.

Will Hannah Brown find the lasting, fierce love she’s seeking? Who will get her final rose this spring? ABC’s The Bachelorette 2019 season sounds like it will be a fun one and additional spoilers coming out over the next few weeks will reveal juicy tidbits about what fans can expect as it all plays out beginning on May 13.