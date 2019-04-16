Margot Robbie Flaunts Sexy Harley Quinn Look As She Wraps Up Shooting ‘Birds Of Prey’

The Oscar-nominated actress donned her Harley Quinn uniform for the last time as she finished filming the epic all-female sequel to 'Suicide Squad.'

Margot Robbie has put on her Harley Quinn uniform for the last time. On Monday, the 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actress wrapped up filming the hotly-anticipated all-female superhero movie, Birds of Prey. Brimming with excitement, the Australian beauty couldn’t wait to share the news with her fans and took to her Instagram page to make the announcement with a sexy snap.

Posing in a director’s chair, Margot gave fans one final glimpse of Harley Quinn from the set in Los Angeles. Donning her character’s iconic frayed hot pants, ones decorated in the famous stars-and-stripes pattern, the gorgeous actress was photographed with her back turned to the camera, putting her pert derriere and taut waistline on display.

In the snapshot, one that she was more than eager to share with her 15.4 million Instagram followers, Margot showed off her Harley Quinn PVC jacket – the latest addition to her character’s new quirky look, as unveiled by the actress in late January.

Adorned with a bounty of colorful ribbons, the eye-catching see-through garment offered a good look at the tiny pastel pink crop top that she wore underneath. At the same time, the clear jacket flashed a glimpse of one of the many fake tattoos that come with the Harley Quinn look, while also showing the chunky silver chain choker sparkling around her neck.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, DC Comics fans got their first glimpse at the new colorful look of the crazy former psychiatrist Harleen Quinzel after Margot posted a glam-filled behind-the-scenes snap on January 28. Additional photos published by the media in early February showed the demented doctor sporting mismatched sequined ankle boots, in addition to her trademark dual-colored colored bunches.

Since then, the actress has been spotted rocking the Harley Quinn look on a few other occasions while on set of Birds of Prey — with fans avidly devouring every new pic that has made its way on the internet.

In late March, Margot was photographed flaunting the Harley Quinn pink-and-green streaks as she got behind the wheel of a beaten-up gold convertible to film an epic scene on the streets of Los Angeles, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.

Last week, the actress paraded her Harley Quinn costume during another busy day on set. Photos published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday showed the character stuffing a stolen cheeseburger down her shirt while running for the police in another action-packed scene.

On Saturday, another pair of snapshots captured on the set of Birds of Prey portrayed Harley Quinn dashing out of a grocery store with a shopping cart full of junk food, per the Daily Mail.

With filming now coming at an end, fans will have to wait until the movie hits theaters on February 7 to see the infamous Harley Quinn in action. Titled Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the much-awaited Suicide Squad spin-off follows the adventures of the crazed criminal ex-girlfriend of the notorious Joker as she teams up with three female superheroes – Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) – to save a young girl, Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), from local crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).