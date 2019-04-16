‘General Hospital’ Star Michelle Stafford Shares Sexy Throwback Photo, Flaunts Her Figure In Sultry Red Bikini

General Hospital star Michelle Stafford shared a throwback photo via her Instagram page this week, one that her fans will not want to miss. The actress and entrepreneur posed for an amazing shot with her kids, and those who love the soap star were thrilled to see her share once again.

Soap fans know that Stafford is a phenomenally gorgeous woman, one who is a single mother to two children. She is busy not only with her acting career, but also with her own line of skincare products, as well. In this Instagram throwback, Michelle is posing with both of her kids while wearing a sexy red bikini.

The photo shows Stafford in a boxing ring, wearing red boxing gloves while giving the camera a sultry gaze. She is posing with her son, Jameson, and daughter, Natalia — and is flaunting her insane figure as she holds baby Jameson.

The General Hospital star is 53 years old now, and this throwback isn’t exactly that old. Based on the fact that Jameson appears to be a few months old here, and that he turned 3 last October, it would seem this photo is less than 3 years old.

The gorgeous red bikini shows off some of Stafford’s cleavage, as well as her taut abs and athletic legs. She’s wearing a fairly heavy makeup look, and her hair hangs over her shoulders in waves. In sharing the throwback, Michelle said she was ready for the week. She added a tag about single motherhood, and the General Hospital star looks sexy and fierce.

Several of Stafford’s soap colleagues added comments praising the General Hospital star’s stunning look. Fellow GH co-star Haley Pullos (Molly) posted several fire emojis, and Bold and Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) called Michelle her spirit animal. Nadia Bjorlin of Days of Our Lives (Chloe) called her a queen, and Stafford’s fans shared plenty of additional praise.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Michelle is soon leaving General Hospital. She is heading back to The Young and the Restless and her former role of Phyllis, and soap veteran Cynthia Watros is stepping in to take over the role of Nina on GH.

General Hospital fans will miss having Michelle on the show, both for what she brought to the role of Nina and for what she shares with fans on a personal level. She inspires many people with her work ethic, sense of humor, and openness — and fans love everything she posts about her personal life with Jameson and Natalia.

Of course, General Hospital fans can still keep up with Michelle Stafford via her social media pages, as she does post frequently. Y&R stars are excited to have her back as Phyllis soon, and it’s posts like this most recent one that show why she is so beloved.