Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Threw An Epic ‘Game Of Thrones’ Watch Party Complete With Insane Costumes

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are super fans of the epic series Game of Thrones and decided to celebrate the return of the show by hosting an insane, costume-clad party to mark the occasion. Bell shared some of the photos from the event, which included some familiar faces from some of her projects, and fans went wild over the snaps.

As Bell shared to Instagram, attendees to her and her hubby’s party came cloaked in costumes invoking their favorite GoT characters. Bell, naturally, dressed as a dragon, and as HuffPost shared, she even added an action figure of the Night King that she strapped on her back. Her husband, Without A Paddle actor Dax Shepard, decked himself out to look like Bran Stark and even rolled his eyes back for the photo as if he was mid-vision like the Three-Eyed Raven himself.

Bell’s Veronica Mars co-star Ryan Hansen also attended the festivities and came as Robb Stark, giving his best intense expression as the squad posed for a group photo. Hansen’s wife, Amy, dressed as a heavily pregnant Talisa Stark and gave a shocked look to the camera while wielding a knife and cradling her belly.

The fun didn’t stop at costumes, however. Bell and Shepard had several exciting meals planned for their guests, including “Arya’s House Of Frey Pot Pies,” “Hodoritos,” and some unknown food in a crockpot labeled “Dragon Slop.”

As HuffPost further shared, Bell and Shepard are well known for expressing their love for the series, which is currently in its final season. In 2016, the couple attended the Season 6 premiere decked out in matching tank tops that read “Stark in the streets, wilding in the sheets” and added fake GoT tattoos to their chests.

In 2013, the happy couple went as Khal Drogo and Khaleesi for Halloween. Perhaps the most memorable fan tribute the duo has made for their beloved show was just ahead of the Season 7 premiere when they dressed up as several characters from the series for a makeshift music video set to the Game of Thrones theme song. Trying their hand at several musical instruments, the hilarious parody was set in front of the opening credits scene, and the couple looked intense and serious as they showed off their costumes and musical talent.

This year Bell had so much fun dressing as a dragon that she showed up to the set of The Good Place at 6 a.m. Monday morning still in full costume, as she shared to Instagram.