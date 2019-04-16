Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sought Book Deal, Which Was Later Pulled

Earlier this week, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is running for president a second time, released his tax returns for the past several years. The disclosure revealed that Sanders made over a million dollars in income in 2016 and 2017, due largely to robust book sales of his campaign book from his 2016 run.

Now, another politician associated with Democratic Socialism has reportedly taken steps toward writing a book.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the freshman Congresswoman from New York who has emerged as a major public figure in the new Congress, took steps towards securing a book deal earlier this year, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

The report, citing multiple publishing industry stories, said the Ocasio-Cortez retained the agency CAA, and took meetings about a potential book, although the project was eventually “pulled.” It’s unclear what the book’s status is now.

It certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if the Congresswoman known as AOC were to write a book. There’s clearly a huge amount of interest in Ocasio-Cortez, who is admired by many on her own side of the political spectrum. Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez is mentioned nearly constantly on Fox News, and a frequent target by right-leaning editorial cartoons.

The Congresswoman has also spoken often about how, unlike many other members of Congress, she isn’t wealthy, and had to worry about being able to afford to live in Washington, D.C. A large book advance would likely ease some of her concerns.

AOC also appeared in a comic book, called “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party Who Dis?,” which is scheduled for release in May, although she didn’t participate in its creation in any way, per CNN. That company behind it, Devil’s Due, also produced comic books about former President Barack Obama.

Ocasio-Cortez shocked the political world in 2018 when, as a 28-year-old who had recently worked as a bartender, she challenged longtime Democratic imcumbent Joe Crowley in the Bronx/Queens district, and won. In the months since, Ocasio-Cortez has frequently appeared on talk shows, while also frequently going viral with speeches and comments in Congressional hearings.

Even if we won’t be seeing a book for awhile, those interested in the story of Ocasio-Cortez will get a look at her story in Knock Down the House, a documentary about four Democratic women, Ocasio-Cortez included, who challenged incumbent Democratic members of Congress during the 2018 cycle. The film, which has been on the festival circuit throughout the year, will debut on Netflix May 1.