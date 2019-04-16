Kelly Gale Strikes Sultry Pose In Barely-There Bikini Top & Lowered Overalls

Kelly Gale doesn’t miss an opportunity to show off her incredible body on Instagram, but the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival offers a particularly good reason. Late Monday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot of herself donning a bikini top that puts her gorgeous physique on full display.

In the photo in question, the Swedish beauty is posing in front of vegetation typical of southern California as she dons an underwire bikini top in leopard print fabric with straps that go over the model’s shoulders. The cut of the bikini helps accentuate Gale’s voluptuous cleavage, putting her torso at the center of the photo.

The model — who is of Indian and Australian heritage — teamed her sexy bikini top with a pair of denim short overalls, which she is wearing unbuttoned and lowered at the top, exposing her incredibly taut abs. She has her body turned to the camera as she stands with one leg propped to the side, which she is using to support her body as she leans slightly forward in a pose that further enhances her toned muscles and lean body.

Gale accessorized her look with a silver belly chain that wraps around her waist, adding sparkle and sassiness to her festival attire.

Gale is wearing her raven hair in a middle part and down, as its silky tresses fall lightly over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model is looking intensely at the camera, piercing the onlooker with a fierce gaze and parted lips in a seductive way. She is wearing perfectly applied eyeliner on her upper lid, which is accentuated by light silver eyeshadow. A little bronzer on her cheeks help intensify her honey-colored complexion and frame her face.

At the time of this writing, the post, which she shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered about 35,000 likes and more than 260 comments within about half a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Swedish beauty took to the comments section to praise her perfect body and overall attitude in this shot.

“I don’t think there is 1 square inch of you that isn’t awe inspiring,” one user offered, a comment paired with a few fire emoji.

“Them abs though,” another one chimed in.

In addition to this picture, Gale has also shared a few other snaps of herself enjoying the famous desert festival, as The Daily Mail has described.