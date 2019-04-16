Australian Model Madi Edwards Sizzles In Barely-There Pink Bikini

Once again — Australian model Madi Edwards is killing the bikini game.

The Instagram model turned YouTube star has amassed quite the following on social media thanks to her sexy photo posts and yesterday was certainly no exception. In the photo in question, Edwards tagged herself at Camp Cove, and she shows off her amazing figure to fans in a Pretty Little Thing Bikini.

On top, Edwards dons a tiny pink bandeau bikini and on the bottom, she pairs it with revealing little pink bottoms that show off her long and lean legs. Also on display is Madi’s sculpted stomach, and it’s easy to see that she’s been putting her time in at the gym. The model stands in front of a takeout window and smiles big for the camera while she wears her long, blonde locks down and curly.

Madi completes her look with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses, a cream knit beach bag, and a silver necklace. It definitely doesn’t come as a surprise that the model’s photo has earned her a lot of attention with over 14,000 likes in addition to 100 comments and growing. While most fans took to the post to comment on how amazing the model looks, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her sexy bikini.

“Omg you are unreal,” one follower commented.

“You look phenomenal gorgeous.”

“There’s that beautiful smile,” another gushed.

As The Inquisitr shared a few days ago, Edwards also flaunted her amazing body over the weekend in yet another tiny bikini. In this particular post, Edwards sat down by a bar at the pool and showed her amazing figure in a green, red, and yellow bikini. Just like her most recent photo, Madi is all smiles and her amazing physique is fully on display.

This snapshot garnered her a lot of attention from her 600,000-plus followers with over 25,000 likes as well as 250-plus comments. As mentioned before, Edwards recently started her own YouTube page and has posted two videos for fans already. In the first post that runs 20 minutes long, Madi explains to fans what she eats in a day. So far, the video has already been viewed over 5,000 times.

In her more recent post, which was published two weeks ago, Madi titled the video “You assumptions about me.” In the caption of the post, Madi tells fans that she is answering the most popular assumptions from her fans, including the fact that just like everyone else —she too has insecurities.