Constance Nunes Flaunts Curves In Leather Jacket

Constance Nunes is stunning in her latest social media photo. The model and car enthusiast recently posted a photo of herself getting ready for a photo shoot, and her followers couldn’t get enough of it.

On Tuesday, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself in full glam. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star revealed that she had to get up so early, but thanks to her makeup artist she was giving off the illusion that she actually got a full night’s sleep.

In the sexy snapshot, Constance is seen rocking a tight, white t-shirt, which showed off her famous figure, as well as an edgy, black leather jacket, which fits perfectly with her style and personality.

Nunes has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in bouncy, loose curls, which fall all around her face and down her shoulders.

The model is also seen with her well manicured hands in her hair as she gives a sultry stare into the camera, and of course, rocks a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows and thick lashes.

Constance also dons a smokey eye look, a bronzed glow with highlighter on her forehead and cheeks, coral-colored blush, and a pink gloss on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes has been very busy as of late. She has not only been shooting photos for her modeling career, but she’s also exploring her passions for cars.

Recently, she revealed that she would be bringing her prized possession, a vintage Ford Mustang that she restored, to a meet and greet with fans in L.A.

She also got married earlier this year, announcing the big news via her Instagram account.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend. The man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, him sacrificing his savings so i can build #babystang. We have been together 8 1/2 years and been thru all the good, the bad and the ugly, and that’s why we have real love,” Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo where she was wearing a stunning lace wedding gown.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes by following her on Instagram.