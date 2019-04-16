‘Playboy’ Bombshell Rachel Cook Does Sexy Shimmy, Flaunting Curvy Backside

Playboy model Rachel Cook brought some serious heat to the star-studded, highly-attended Coachella festival. Cook spent the weekend sharing updates from her exciting trip and she ended the weekend with a bang, showing off her insane physique by doing a sexy dance that she shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

For the clip, Cook wore a pair of distressed jeans that featured an on-trend, high waist and clung to every inch of her curves. The Maxim model wore a white bralette — which emphasized her buxom chest and ample cleavage — and topped the look off with a laid-back, flannel button-down that she kept open to flaunt her chiseled midsection.

As Cook moved around for the camera, she playfully pulled the flannel shirt down to her wrists, showing off her gorgeous, sun-kissed skin. She turned her entire body around, giving her fans a glimpse of her voluptuous backside and shot the camera a sizzling smile as she placed her hands on her booty.

Cook wore her chestnut-colored hair in a half-up ponytail that added some glam to the casual attire. She accessorized with some layered necklaces and a pair of tennis shoes as she closed out the festival in style.

While Cook has been attending the exciting event, she’s graciously shared updates with her fans so that they got a first-hand look at all of the stunning outfits, sexy photo shoots she participated in, and some of the VIP events that she hit up with her pals.

Yesterday, Cook jokingly put on her “Seductive Sally” alter-ego for Instagram as she delivered some cans of the popular energy drink, Bang, to a “trailer park.” Wielding a cooler full of the pick-me-up drinks, she showed off her bikini-ready body by wearing a black, skintight swimsuit that put the emphasis on her toned physique.

For that short clip, Cook pulled her brown locks up in a relaxed ponytail which she capped off with a New York Yankees baseball hat. She swung the cooler around, giving her best sultry look to the camera, and bent over to show off her shapely backside as she pulled some drinks out to show her fans.

She then took the cooler for a sexy stroll, showing off a little skin as she moved toward an Adirondack chair. Taking a break from the heat of the day — and her sexy poses — Cook then took a sip of the rosé-flavored drink, letting some spill down her body. She then ripped her hat off and tossed her long locks around for the camera, leaving her fans with a seductive staredown before the video came to an end.

Though Coachella’s first weekend has officially come to an end, fans of the stunning model will be keeping an eye out on her social media accounts to see what adventure awaits her next.