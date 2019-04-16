NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Should ‘Go Back Home’ And Sign With Wizards In Free Agency, Says Kendrick Perkins

Will Kevin Durant give the Wizards the chance to make their free agency pitch next summer?

All-Star forward Kevin Durant is currently focused on helping the Golden State Warriors win their third consecutive NBA championship title, but when the 2018-19 NBA season is over, he is expected to make another controversial decision regarding his NBA future. No matter what the outcome of the 2018-19 NBA season will be, numerous rumors have suggested that Durant will leave the Warriors to face the next biggest challenge of his NBA career.

Retired NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, who considered Durant as a “great friend” and “like my little brother,” is one of the people who believe that KD will part ways with the Warriors in the 2019 NBA offseason. In a recent appearance on The Woj Pod, Perkins predicted that Durant will sign with a team where he can build a legacy and he can call his own.

“I think KD might be gone. He served his time, did the right thing in Golden State,” Perkins said, as quoted by Warriors Wire. “I think it’s time for him to go off and do his own thing. Ya know, he’s won his rings … go build his legacy somewhere else, where he actually could say, ‘It’s Kevin Durant’s team.'”

As of now, multiple signs are pointing to the possibility that Kevin Durant will be joining the New York Knicks next summer. After dumping the lucrative contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee before the February NBA trade deadline, the Knicks opened up enough salary cap space to give Durant a max contract together with another incoming free agent superstar. Given their history, the Knicks will undeniably be an intriguing destination for Durant.

However, Kendrick Perkins has a different idea in mind regarding where Durant should play next. If he will be the one decide, Perkins believes Durant should consider signing with his hometown team, the Washington Wizards, next July.

“That’s one of my great friends — he’s like a little brother,” Perkins said. “And I always tell him: I wish he’d go back home, to be honest. I wish he’d go back to Washington. I think that would be great for him.”

It’s definitely a great thing to hear for the Wizards that an NBA champion is endorsing them to a player of Kevin Durant’s caliber. The Wizards remain a mediocre team in the league despite having the explosive backcourt duo of John Wall and Bradley Beal, but if they succeed in acquiring Durant next summer, they will most likely become a huge threat to any of the powerhouse teams in the Eastern Conference.

As of now, it remains unknown if Kevin Durant has any interest in playing for his hometown team. Expect more rumors to circulate as the 2019 NBA free agency period draws near.