Dutch Bombshell Cindy Kimberly Flaunts Ample Amounts Cleavage In Skimpy Little Black Cutout Bra

Cindy Kimberly has been wowing her Instagram followers ever since Justin Bieber put her on the map a few years ago.

The Dutch model is incredibly popular on social media and has been delighting her fans with sexy photos from the very beginning. It’s easy to see that fans love Kimberly and everything that she posts and she’s already amassed an impressive following of 5 million plus on Instagram alone.

In her most recent snapshot, Kimberly once again shows off the body that helped make her famous. The photo is taken outside and the bombshell poses against a light blue car that is surrounded by beautiful green trees. She wears her long locks down and straight and ditches her normal black locks for pink-highlighted hair.

Cindy’s body is fully on display as she nearly busts out of a skimpy black cutout bra that shows off ample amounts of cleavage. The model’s toned abs are also on display for the snapshot and on bottom, she rocks a pair of vintage looking jeans. After the first photo in the set, Cindy shared two more sultry snaps, one in which bra is just barely covering her breasts.

To complete her sexy look, Cindy rocks a face full of fresh makeup as well as vibrant red lipstick. Within just a short time of the post going live, Kimberly has already earned rave reviews from fans with over 286,000 likes in addition to 900 plus comments. While some fans gushed over her scandalous outfit, countless others fans couldn’t help but comment on how amazing she looks.

“Stop. being. this. Hot. Is. This. Even. Allowed????” one follower wrote along with a series of emojis.

“Beautiful women and such an inspiration.”

“What tf. this is the most fire i’ve ever seen u…..” another gushed.

Over the past few days, the model has been sharing photos from her time at Coachella. In one of her earlier photos, The Inquisitr shared that Kimberly wowed fans with a sultry photo that was taken in her car. In the first image in the set, Kimberly spreads her long, lean stems open and puts one up in the air and the other down and straight.

In the snapshot, Kimberly stops herself from getting fully exposed by covering below her waist with one of her hands. She completes her look with a sheer white dress and it appears as though she has no pants or shorts on. Like in most of her photos, the model wears her long locks in a slicked back ponytail and rocks red lipstick as well as some fierce highlighter.

Fans can only wonder if Cindy will be at weekend two of Coachella.