WWE News: Vince McMahon To Announce Biggest Acquisition In ‘SmackDown’ History Tonight In Superstar Shake-Up

Vince McMahon is ready to truly shake things up with a big move for the blue brand.

WWE is always looking for new ways to move things around, and the annual Superstar Shake-Up certainly does that to the main roster. As recapped by The Inquisitr, there were a lot of moves made on Monday Night Raw, but they may not hold a candle to what happens on Tuesday night. That’s because Vince McMahon is personally guaranteeing the biggest acquisition in the history of SmackDown Live when the Shake-Up continues.

The official website of WWE released its preview for this week’s SmackDown Live. While some matches and other angles will take place, the focus is going to be on the continuing Superstar Shake-Up and seeing who moves brands or heads up to the main roster from NXT.

It’s possible that superstars from Raw and 205 Live could head to SmackDown while some from NXT could be called up, but who?

No one knows for certain which champions may move brands or which teams could be split up, but Vince McMahon has a big announcement to make.

Mr. McMahon to reveal the biggest acquisition in SmackDown LIVE history

This is really saying a lot, as Team Blue has truly had some of the biggest signings in WWE history over the years. The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Triple H, and so many other big names have made their way over to SmackDown, but who could be the biggest ever?

Vince himself is prepared to make the announcement and they say it will be groundbreaking.

Who will join Team Blue in the Superstar Shake-Up?

Along with Vince’s big announcement, there will be others joining the SmackDown roster on Tuesday night. The blue brand lost a number of big stars to Raw last night, but they will truly gain some of their own back tonight.

The two-night 2019 WWE #SuperstarShakeUp is underway, and the landscape of #RAW underwent a SHOCKING transformation during the event’s first night.https://t.co/y6dpCIlAcr — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019

Who is Paige’s new tag team?

The IIconics won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35, and they are looking for whoever wants to step up and challenge them. Paige feels as if she has just the right team in mind, but they are a new and mysterious team that will be unveiled tonight.

What’s next for WWE Champion Kofi Kingston?

After defeating Daniel Bryan and capturing the WWE Championship, Kofi Kingston is ready for anyone and everyone to step up and challenge him. With Xavier Woods by his side, Kofi knows that he has someone watching his back despite fellow New Day member Big E’s injury, as he defends his newly-won title against all those who dare oppose him.

Will any team step up to The Hardy Boyz?

In their quest for gold, the Hardy Boyz won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship away from the Usos. Now, they are looking for new challengers as their former foes shook things up by heading to Raw, but who will want to take on “Team Extreme”?