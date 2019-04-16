Here’s Why Some Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Trolling Taylor Swift With Her New Perfume

Are Kim and Taylor still feuding?

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift’s infamous feud may not be over just yet. Years after the twosome famously fell out in a pretty major way, Cosmopolitan is reporting that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may not have let all the drama with the singer go after fans accused her of potentially trolling the pop star ahead of her possible big return to music with her seventh studio album.

Fans were quick to suggest that Kim could potentially have made a pretty strategic move when it comes to the release of her brand new perfume as Taylor continues to drop hints that she could be about to release new music on April 26.

Kardashian took to Instagram on April 15 to announce that she’d be dropping a brand new fragrance in collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner with bottles in the shape of lips that come in the colors nude, pink, and red. The reality star made the big announcement by sharing a photo shoot snap of herself and her sister and also confirmed that the fragrance will officially drop at noon on April 26.

A number of fans pointed out the interesting release date in the comments section, suggesting that Kim may have purposefully selected April 26 to go head-to-head with Taylor and whatever she has planned for the same day.

“The same day like taylor swift 4.26? it’s not a coincidence? Isn’t isn’t isn’t,” one fan said to Kardashian, per Cosmo. Another then wrote, “So shady of them to launch the same day as Taylor Swift” with an eye rolling emoji.

“You are literally using Taylor’s hype and fame of April 26 for your own benefit! It’s so obvious. #streamts7,” another then said in the comments section.

“Kim you are way too old to keep a feud going with Taylor Swift. By keeping the same date that you’re launching your perfume you know that’s the date she’s launching her new music,” another comment on Kardashian’s post read. “You are a mother of 3 kids. Just think about that. Stop being childish. It does not become You.”

Though Swift’s yet to confirm exactly what she’s got up her sleeve for April 26, as The Inquisitr previously reported, she’s been dropping hints that something big is coming – most likely new music – with several countdown teases shared across her social media accounts over the past few days.

As fans will remember, Kim and Taylor have a pretty longstanding history of drama.

As broken down by People back in 2016, their complicated relationship has included Kardashian sharing a private phone conversation Swift had with her husband Kanye West after the star denied having been made aware of controversial lyrics about her in his song “Famous”.

Taylor was then given her snake moniker by Kim, while the singer hit back at the years of drama in the diss track “Look What You Made Me Do”. In addition to their public social media disses, neither has had the nicest things to say about one another in various interviews since.