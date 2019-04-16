Khloe Kardashian Sets Instagram To Private After Reunion With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is going private. The reality star has decided that she’s not going to let everyone see her social media posts.

According to E! News, Khloe Kardashian set her Instagram account to private this week following her daughter True’s birthday party, where she reunited with her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe’s Twitter account is currently still public, but fans can’t help but wonder why she changed her setting on Instagram. The good news is that Kardashian’s 91 million followers will still be able to see all of her posts and stories. However, if you don’t already follow Khloe, you won’t be able to see what she shares.

Kardashian will now get notifications and have to manually approve people who request to follow her. Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not revealed why she set her Instagram to private, some fans believe it could have something to do with her face-to-face meet up with Tristan Thompson over the weekend.

The pair were together for what appeared to be the first time since their split back in February. They reunited to celebrate their daughter True’s first birthday with other friends and family members over the weekend.

Not long after the party, Khloe took to her Instagram story to share some cryptic messages that hint the reunion may have not gone very well.

“Don’t kill people with kindness, because not everyone deserves your kindness. Kill people with silence, because not everyone deserves your attention,” one message read.

“People hate when you show them how it feels to be treated the way they treat you,” another message stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, things haven’t been good between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson since their split.

The couple ended their relationship earlier this year after the NBA player was allegedly busted cheating on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The cheating scandal marked the second time that Thompson has been caught being unfaithful to the reality star twice in the span of a year, and Kardashian refused to give her baby daddy a third chance.

Meanwhile, communication between the pair is said to be at an all-time low.

“Khloe wants Tristan to be more involved in True’s life and she’s interested to see how much he will make an effort to see their little girl now that the NBA season is behind him. Khloe tries to include Tristan as much as possible, but it’s uncomfortable for Khloe given the fact that the communication is extremely minimal,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s split when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m.