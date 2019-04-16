Josephine Skriver Dons Nothing But Cowboy Hat & Boots In Steamy Instagram Photo

Josephine Skriver turned 26 on April 14, and famed fashion photographer Russell James couldn’t let the date go unmarked. Over the weekend, the photographer took to his verified Instagram page to share a very NSFW picture featuring the Danish model in nothing but Western boots, a cowboy hat, and completely sheer thong lingerie that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the Victoria’s Secret model has her back to the camera as she poses in front of a gorgeous horse while her upper body is completely naked. Despite her being turned away from the onlooker, part of her chest is exposed in the snapshot because her left side is still slightly visible.

Skriver is wearing a pair of fringed thigh-high boots that buckle around her hips but feature a cutout on the backside area, exposing her derriere. She is wearing black see-through underwear, which compliment the color of the Western-inspired boots. The model is wearing her light ash brown tresses down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and down onto her bare back. Her tresses peek from underneath the matching black cowboy hat.

Skriver is looking over her left shoulder at the onlooker, with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way as she touches the horse’s chestnut hair coat. The model is wearing just a touch of makeup on her face, mainly a little black eyeliner and mascara and nude lipstick, complimenting the overall tone of the photo.

“To possibly the only Danish cowgirl, @josephineskriver wishing you an amazing birthday!” he captioned his post.

According to the geotag the photographer included with his post, he captured the racy photo of Skriver in Aspen, Colorado. The post, which James shared with his 875,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 33,000 likes and about 250 comments within about a day of having been posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the photographer’s work took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and the overall aesthetics of the shot.

“Great work!!!” one user wrote, paired with a red heart emoji.

“You are a very talented man,” another one chimed in.

James often takes to social media to share photos of models he has worked with on their birthdays. Just a few days ago, she shared an Instagram photo of Alessandra Ambrosio to mark her 38th birthday, which was on April 11. The post also included a clip of James standing next to the framed photo of Ambrosio in an exhibit.

“If you can’t be with a friend on their birthday then I guess standing next to their photograph in a gallery thousands of miles away is the next best thing? Happy birthday @alessandraambrosio! I will be sending good vibes from the @cameraworkgallery opening tomorrow night in Berlin!” he captioned the post.