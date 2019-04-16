Erika Jayne Admits It’s ‘Possible’ That Lisa Vanderpump Isn’t Behind Puppy Gate, Dishes On ‘RHOBH’ Without Her

Erika Jayne is opening up about Puppy Gate and Lisa Vanderpump.

Erika Jayne isn’t 100 percent sure that her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, is responsible for the leak of a negative story about Dorit Kemsley and her decision to place the dog she adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, with another family.

During a recent interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show on SiriusXM Radio, Erika said “it’s possible” that Lisa wasn’t responsible for the story getting out, despite the fact that many of her co-stars, including Dorit, are convinced she leaked the story.

Although the head honcho of Radar Online denied receiving a story from Lisa during production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Erika told Jenny she didn’t believe him because no one in his position would give up their source.

“Why would anyone give up their sources?” she asked, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on April 15. “I mean it’s possible that it wasn’t Lisa. It’s possible that it was someone close to her. So, maybe no, it wasn’t her. But it was someone from her camp or someone that was close to her. But why would you have to go that far?”

Throughout the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa has been accused of leaking a story to Radar Online in which Dorit was accused of abandoning her chihuahua mix.

Because of the allegations against her, Lisa ultimately decided against completing filming on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her co-stars and instead filmed the remaining scenes by herself. Lisa also refused to take a cast photo with the other ladies last fall and was reportedly photoshopped into the promo shot months later.

Speaking of the time they spent filming without Lisa, Erika said there will be a different vibe for viewers once Lisa parts ways with the rest of the cast.

“It becomes a different energy and a different path, because there wasn’t all that heaviness,” she explained. “There wasn’t all that fighting. That left and then we could have some fun. Actually, the most fun I’ve had on the show.”

No word yet on whether or not Lisa is open to returning to the show for its upcoming 10th season, which is expected to begin filming this summer.

To see more of Erika and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.