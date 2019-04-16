Tom Sandoval Says He ‘Hated’ The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: ‘It Was F***ing Ratchet!’

The Bravo star says all of his castmates were 'under fire' during the explosive Season 7 reunion.

Vanderpump Rules had some happy moments this season: The engagement of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright; the opening of the long-awaited Tom Tom, complete with Tom Sandoval’s motorcycle surprise for his bestie-turned-business partner Tom Schwartz; and even the surprisingly sweet friendship that blossomed between former enemies Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix. But something bad apparently went down at the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval revealed that the cringe-worthy reunion taping was so bad that even he couldn’t stomach it.

“It was f***king ratchet. I hated it, which means it’s good for you guys.”

Sandoval described the explosive reunion taping as “very charged” and “very emotional.”

“I think everybody was [under fire] at a certain point. We didn’t take any prisoners, that’s for sure.”

Tom Sandoval isn’t the first Vanderpump Rules star to tease that the upcoming reunion episode will be next level crazy. Longtime cast member Scheana Shay previously told Us that things got so heated that Bravo host Andy Cohen had to step in more than once. A frustrated Cohen reportedly chastised the reality stars for “talking over each other,” among other things. In addition, Shay revealed that newcomer Billie Lee made “physical contact” with some of the other cast members, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, Jax Taylor described the Season 7 meeting as “the worst reunion” he’s ever been involved with, even comparing it to a Real Housewives reunion. Taylor called the Vanderpump Rules reunion “nuts” and said it contained more drama than every other episode of the entire seventh season combined.

Vanderpump Rules veteran Kristen Doute hinted that Jax Taylor and James Kennedy also got into it during the reunion. Doute said the dueling co-stars were “the most intense” she’s ever seen them.

In a separate interview with Too Fab, Scheana Shay revealed that there was some drinking going on during the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which probably didn’t help matters. Scheana also teased that there were “some unexpected things that happened.”

Of course, one man’s “ratchet” reunion is another man’s “sweet and salty” sit down. James Kennedy, who was the center of much of the drama this season on Vanderpump Rules after he was unceremoniously fired from his DJ gig by Lisa Vanderpump, told Page Six the reunion was “saucy, sweet and salty all at the same time.”

Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, revealed that because it was her first reunion, she didn’t know what to expect. But Leviss noted that she “got through it” and was ready to celebrate. Interestingly, in an interview with Access posted to YouTube, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder revealed that James Kennedy was the most “over-the-top” person at the reunion taping.

“There was a lot of arguing,” Schroeder said.

You can get a sneak peek at the Vanderpump Rules cast’s Season 7 reunion looks below.

