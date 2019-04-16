‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Dina Tells Jack What She Thinks

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, April 16, brings a shock for Jack when Dina tells him how she feels. Plus, Mia tells Arturo she’s pregnant, while Rey confirms Mia’s fake alibi. Plus, Lola gives Kyle an ultimatum.

Jack (Peter Bergman) advised Kyle (Michael Mealor) that Summer (Hunter King) is Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) daughter, so he should tread carefully. Kyle admitted that Summer knows all about Lola (Sasha Calle), but he couldn’t tell Summer he wanted to be with Lola instead of her. Meanwhile, Summer got advice from Jack for telling Victor (Eric Braeden) she’s leaving Newman for Jabot. Later, Dina (Marla Adams) said she believes that Jack is ruining his father’s legacy.

Arturo (Jason Canela) showed up at the restaurant to talk to Abby (Melissa Ordway). She didn’t want to talk, but Arturo insisted. Eventually, Abby agreed that maybe he deserved a second chance. Then, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) walked in and ruined the moment. Arturo and Mia left. Mia told him she is pregnant and that the baby could be his given the math.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) told Arturo that Mia needed an alibi for the night Lola (Sasha Calle) was attacked, and later on, Rey revealed to Paul (Doug Davidson) that Arturo confirmed they were together that night. Earlier at Crimson Lights, Paul told Christine (Lauralee Bell) that he believed Rey knows more about Lola’s attack than he’s letting on, so Paul gave the assignment to test Rey. Later, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) stopped by and asked Paul for help with Victor, but Paul couldn’t help.

Rey showed up at Sharon’s (Sharon Case), and he told her everything. Rey didn’t want to have any secrets between them, and Sharon was shocked that Mia attacked Lola. She understood, though, that Rey didn’t want Mia’s baby born behind bars. However, she agreed to keep Rey’s secret and appreciated his honesty. The Inquisitr reported that Mia won’t like that Rey took Sharon into his confidence about her crime, which could mean trouble is brewing for Sharon.

Kyle went to Society to talk to Lola. He admitted that he didn’t tell Summer that he wanted to be with Lola. Lola immediately thought Kyle struggled because he still loves Summer, but Kyle told her it is because he’s afraid that Summer with exact revenge. Lola understood Kyle’s reasoning, but she told him not to sleep with Summer again, and he agreed. Later, Summer showed up because she saw his car, and he suggested they go out for lunch. At lunch, Kyle told Summer about Phyllis attempting to blackmail Jack with pictures of him and Lola. Summer was furious and promised not to let anybody come between them.