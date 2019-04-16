Sarah Jessica Parker, 54, Rocks See Through Yellow Bra In Sultry New Photo For Lingerie Campaign

Sarah Jessica Parker definitely knows how to slay when it comes to fashion.

As fans already know, The Sex and the City star is incredibly talented in more ways than one — juggling motherhood, acting, modeling, and a slew of other projects. Most recently, The Daily Mail shares that Parker has teamed up with lingerie brand Intimissimi and she posed for a number of photos in different outfits from their line.

In each of the photos, SJP dons a pair of pajamas with some sort of sexy lingerie underneath. In one of the more sexy images of the bunch, the actress sports a pair of multi-colored silk pajamas that are unbuttoned just enough to catch a glimpse of her intimate, see through bra underneath of it. The 54-year-old looks stunning as she wears her long, blonde locks down and curly and wears a fresh face of makeup.

In another one of the more sultry photos on the set, Sarah sports a pair of silky white pajamas with a lacy red bra underneath. The bottom of the pajamas top is unbuttoned just enough to give fans a glimpse of the actress’ flat tummy. And there are plenty of other photos in the campaign and in each and every one, SJP looks amazing.

According to the Intimissimi website, Triangle Bra collection which just launched on the website. The site already has a page dedicated to SJP that also explains to consumers what the collaboration stands for.

“Intimissimi and Sarah Jessica Parker come together to send a strong and positive message: personality and sensuality. Sarah Jessica Parker is the empowering woman that has found the key to success in her own intelligence, charisma and personal femininity.”

The post continues on to say that the brand “accentuates the feminine figure,” and they found that Parker was the perfect person to represent the new line. And in addition to the photos on the website, the campaign will also include a commercial that shows the Sex and the City star in her Manhattan apartment, looking for something to wear.

Bras from the collection range in price from $55-$59 and pajama tops and bottoms are sold separately but will set customers back around $150 or more.

In recent weeks, The Inquisitr shared that the actress talked about struggles with fame and how she has dealt with her own fair share of sexual harassment, saying that she has had her fair share of it though it wasn’t as bad as some of her peers had it.

“I’ve had nothing happen that can compare with some of the most harrowing stories that we’ve all heard, but I’ve certainly had to try to figure out how to stand up for myself or at least try to feel comfortable,” Parker said. “Be heard to the degree that I can do my work.”

One thing is for sure — Sarah Jessica is one strong woman.