How Does ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Feel About David Eason’s Feud With Jeremy Calvert On Instagram?

Is Leah Messer annoyed with her former co-star?

Leah Messer’s former husband, Jeremy Calvert, was attacked on Instagram by her co-star Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, days ago. However, according to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star isn’t bothered by the drama.

While Messer is extremely close to Calvert, with whom she shares a five-year-old daughter, an insider told Hollywood Life on April 15 that the mother-of-three “hasn’t been paying attention” to the issues Calvert has been faced with on Instagram.

“She really couldn’t care less,” the source said. “She doesn’t talk to Jenelle or David, so she doesn’t take it as anything.”

The drama between Calvert and Eason began after Calvert shared a photo of himself on Instagram and told fans he was ready to film the Teen Mom 2 reunion after Messer picked out an outfit for him to wear. In response to the post, Eason, who was unable to attend the reunion after being fired in 2018, slammed Calvert for looking “like a b***h.”

Although Eason’s comment was quite short, Calvert’s response was very, very long and in it, he accused Eason’s mother of using drugs during her pregnancy. He then said that if Eason’s mom hadn’t supposedly used drugs while pregnant, Eason wouldn’t be “so f**king stupid.”

“Your parents have to be related for you to come out so f**king stupid. And p.s. keep f**king with me and I’ll fly my a** to NC [North Carolina] and I’ll show you what kind of b***h I am pretty boy,” he continued.

Calvert also told Eason that he was a “non-working piece of crap.”

Messer and Calvert recently traveled to New York City to film the Teen Mom 2 reunion and while there, they prompted rumors of a potential reconciliation as they shared photos together on their social media pages.

As fans of the series well know, Messer began dating Jason Jordan before the start of production on the currently airing season. Then, at some point during filming, the couple parted ways and have remained apart ever since. In fact, Jordan has reportedly been starting rumors claiming Messer allegedly cheated on him with Calvert, which Messer has denied.

In addition to her past marriage to Calvert, Messer was also married briefly to Corey Simms, the father of her 9-year-old twins, Ali and Aleeah Simms.

To see more of Leah Messer, Jeremy Calvert, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.