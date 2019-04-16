Lori Loughlin Reportedly Offered $20 Million For Tell-All Interview Amid College Scandal

Lori Loughlin is reportedly being offered a huge payout if she decides to sit down for a tell-all interview about her part in the ongoing college admissions scandal.

According to Radar Online, Loughlin and actress Felicity Huffman, who was also involved in the scandal, are allegedly being offered as much as $20 million for an interview regarding the scandal. Although Huffman took a plea deal and admitted to paying $15,000 to bribe college test administrators to help her daughter improve her SAT score, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have entered a not guilty plea.

Lori and Mossimo are accused of paying $500,000 to bribe college coaches to claim their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, were recruited as rowing athletes in order to ensure their entrance into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin has been rumored to not be taking the charges against her seriously, and allegedly believes that she can get off without serving any sort of jail time, because what she did wasn’t that big of a deal.

However, with all of the cash that she and Huffman are inevitably putting out for lawyers and legal fees, the report suggests that they may want to consider doing an interview, especially if the price is right.

“They’ll need the cash once this is all said and done. So you can bet they’ll want to stick up for themselves while making a fortune and paying back some of those legal bills.”

While Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty last week, today Lori Loughlin pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Here are all the college admissions scandal updates: https://t.co/OTBrtLmJ0J pic.twitter.com/4I5hQhEkMY — E! News (@enews) April 15, 2019

Of course if Lori Loughlin and/or Felicity Huffman decide that they do want to sit down for an interview, they won’t be able to do so for some time. The case will have to be completely closed in order for them before they’ll be allowed to talk about any of the details surrounding their charges, pleas, and punishments.

“Obviously this won’t be possible until way down the line and the case is closed,” an insider stated, adding that the situation hasn’t stopped networks “from tapping them up with huge offers to tell their side of the story.”

Following the college admissions scandal, Lori was fired from her jobs at The Hallmark Channel. Loughlin had starred in many movies for the network, and played a beloved role on the popular television series, When Calls The Heart. She was also axed from the fifth and final season of Fuller House on Netflix, where she played the beloved role of Aunt Becky.

Only time will tell how this will all play out for Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, and if they’ll eventually be willing to speak out about their alleged crimes in the future.