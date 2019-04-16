Russell Wilson, Ciara Celebrate New Contract With Bed Video

After months of rumors that he was unhappy in Seattle, as well as suggestions that his wife was pushing for a move to New York, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to a contract extension with the team on Monday night. And then, Wilson and his wife, pop singer Ciara, posted a celebratory video — in bed.

In a 20-second video posted to his Twitter account, Wilson could be seen in his bed, with Ciara by his side.

“Hey, Seattle, we got a deal,” Wilson says in the video.

“Go Hawks,” Ciara says, which Wilson then repeats.

“I’m gonna see y’all in the morning, time for you all to go to bed,” the quarterback says.

Per ESPN, the deal between the Seahawks and Wilson is an extension for four years and $140 million, including a $65 million signing bonus. The deal once again makes Wilson the highest-paid player in the NFL, overtaking the contract signed last year by Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. The deal will keep Wilson in Seattle through at least the 2023 season, and comes with a no-trade clause.

Wilson has spent his entire career with the Seahawks, who picked him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin. Wilson, in his second season, led the Seahawks to their first-ever Super Bowl win, and led the team back to the Super Bowl the following year.

Russell Wilson was the 12th-highest paid QB just a few hours ago. According to Adam Schefter, he's the new No. 1. pic.twitter.com/ViMU95AD60 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 16, 2019

The deal follows reports from late last week claiming that the Seahawks believed that Wilson wanted to play elsewhere, per The Inquistr. Wilson had set a deadline for midnight on Monday to receive a new contract from the team, after which he would not negotiate with the team for the entirety of the season.

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd, per The Inquisitr, had speculated back in February that Wilson would force a trade a move from the Seahawks to the New York Giants, supposedly because Ciara wanted to be in New York for career reasons. But the report was thin at the time, and Cowherd has a history of speculating about the supposed relocation demands by athletes’ wives and girlfriends.

Wilson, who was married to Ashton Meem in the early years of his career, married Ciara in July of 2016. The singer gave birth to daughter Sienna Princess Wilson in 2017.

“At the end of the day, my guy wants to live, work, thrive in Seattle,” Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers told ESPN on Tuesday. “Loves this town and its fans. He compromised to stay here. I respect that.”